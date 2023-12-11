Unity Singers' Christmas show precise and polished

A Cathedral Christmas - Unity Singers, Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, December 4.

REVIEW: Christmas is “the most wonderful time of the year” and the Unity Singers set out to prove it in song.

Over two nights at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit on Broadway, the singers presented a montage of Christmas music.

The programme was familiar, but it was the quality of the singing that set it apart. The ensemble, directed by Stephen Fisher with Roger Buchanan, accompanist, was precise and polished as they sang some enjoyable arrangements of Christmas music.

The programme included Little Drummer Boy, Rise Up Shepherd and Follow, O Holy Night, It’s Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas and The Journey, which effectively included the Shaker classic Simple Gifts and Going Home, the slow movement from Dvorak’s New World Symphony.

The three soloists, Tehezib Latiff, Elizabeth Reynolds and Mavis Fisher, showed what talent Palmerston North has. The aria from Daughter of the Regiment propelled Pavarotti to stardom and Latiff showed he already has the notes in his voice.

The cathedral has great acoustic qualities but requires excellent diction, something the Unity Singers must always be mindful of.

This is the best I’ve heard them sing, and it demonstrates the discipline and cohesion Fisher has instilled in the singers. The sound was always resonant and sometimes luscious.

About 500 people attended both concerts with proceeds going to St Vinnies. It shows the ongoing popularity of the established ensemble, and it’s hoped they have something further to offer in 2024.