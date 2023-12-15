Service dog charity secures 'forever home' after $50,000 gift from anonymous donor

Merenia Donne and her support dog, Anya, will soon be moving to Marton. (File photo)

A service dog charity’s dream has become a reality this Christmas thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor and impeccable timing.

Merenia Donne’s Whanganui-based charity, Kotuku Foundation Assistance Animals Aotearoa, will soon be moving to a 2-hectare section in Marton after a $50,000 donation helped to get her across the line.

“I knew we needed to have a place that was going to give the charity the space it needed and in the right community,” Donne said.

“I saw it three years ago and thought, ‘This is the perfect place for our charity’, because the community in Rangitīkei is amazing – they would give you the shirts off their backs.”

Donne started the charity in 2006 after the death of her German shepherd, Nikki, who had saved her life in 1997 by dragging her from her wrecked vehicle after a crash in Taranaki.

The incident left her with frontal-lobe brain damage, post-traumatic stress disorder, dissociative disorder and panic attacks.

Now, she trains medical support dogs for others who suffer life-threatening conditions and disabilities. One such dog is her own furry friend Anya, who supports Donne with her mental impairments.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Merenia Donne has struggled to secure the land for her charity’s forever home. (File photo)

Unfortunately, her initial chance to buy the property fell through after complications with titles.

But Donne is not one to give up, and after years of saving as well as fundraising, receiving the anonymous donation and keeping her eye on the site for another opportunity, the land of her dreams is finally hers – almost.

The property, which has an estimated value of $295,000 according to Homes.co.nz, went unconditional on Monday, and with no signs of disappointment on the horizon, Donne was looking forward to building the next phase of her charity in the Rangitīkei town.

“It has been one long, hard road to hoe, and there’s been a lot of disappointment and stress along the way – a huge amount of stress,” she said.

“I’ve now secured the charity its forever home. It’s been such a roller-coaster and so exhausting.”

Warwick Smith/STUFF Merenia Donne talks of the importance of Anya her assistance dog, and how well she was acknowledged by the judges in 2022 New Zealand Top Dog competition.

As a celebration of the purchase, a welcome to the community, and a chance to spread some Christmas cheer, Donne is planning to host a “Carols with Donkeys” event on December 23 at the site.

Christmas classics are expected to ring out across the fields of 1412B Wellington Rd from 3pm, supported by the St Anthony’s Choir from Whanganui and a children’s choir from Marton.

There will be eggnog for the parents, and Donne will also be building a kitset manger in which to display a nativity scene, something she hopes will become a tradition for her new community.