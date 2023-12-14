Grey Power meeting not a protest against bus route changes

The last time a bus travels along Palmerston North's Rangiora Ave will be on February 18 next year.

Grey Power Manawatū president Lew Findlay has hit back against suggestions the group’s January meeting would be a protest against changes to Palmerston North’s bus routes.

He said the meeting on January 31 at the Senior Citizens Hall was a regular members’ meeting, which anyone was welcome to attend.

Horizons Regional Council representatives were invited to talk about the new bus service, and people could give feedback, but it was not a protest, he said.

One of the opponents of the new routes who is helping organise an online petition, Robyn Douglas, said she was aware Grey Power members were concerned.

But she said members of the public had been invited, and would protest if they wanted to.