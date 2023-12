A water main has burst at the north end of Bulls Bridge. (File photo)

A burst water main near Bulls Bridge has forced traffic to slow on State Highway 1.

The NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the council water main burst underneath the road, just north of the bridge at about 2pm on Thursday.

The agency’s website said due to emergency work a 30kph speed limit and stop-go traffic management was in place.

“Expect delays and please delay travel or consider an alternative route,” Waka Kotahi said.