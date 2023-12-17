Warning from coroner after double fatal crash in Palmerston North

A coroner has released his findings after two men died in a crash in Palmerston North. Pōhutukawa is associated with death in Te Ao Māori. (File photo)

A coroner who investigated a crash that killed two young men urges drivers to consider the horrific consequences of drink-driving ahead of the holiday season.

They were two of three people in a car heading home from a bar on State Highway 3 in Palmerston North when they crashed into an oncoming car on the evening of May 22, 2020.

Cedric Charles Francis Tanoa-Mora, 27, and his friend Casey Richard Hewett, 27, and another man, who has name suppression, had been visiting friends at The Cobb, a bar in the city, that evening.

A friend at the bar had noticed the three men were intoxicated and had heard they had been drinking since 10am, coroner Mark Wilton said in his report.

When the three men went to leave, Tanoa-Mora had promised the friend he would stay in town, the report said.

At about 10.15pm, Tanoa-Mora, whose learner licence had expired, was driving a Honda north on Napier Rd, with Hewett in the front passenger seat and the other man in the back seat.

Tanoa-Mora was not wearing a seatbelt, had a blood alcohol level of almost four times the legal limit, had cannabis in his system, and was driving up to 118kph in a 50kph zone, Wilton said.

Hewett was almost four times over the legal limit, a toxicologist finding his blood alcohol level was 245mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 50mg.

At the same time, a woman and her husband, who had name suppression, were travelling south on Napier Rd in their Mitsubishi Outlander.

As the two vehicles approached each other near a bend in the road, the Honda crossed the raised traffic island, entered the southbound lane, and crashed head on into the couple’s Outlander.

The woman, who blew negative for alcohol, told police that she saw the Honda coming, and believed she braked, but was unsure as “everything happened so quickly”.

Tanoa-Mora did not survive the crash and died at the scene, Wilton said.

Emergency services said they had to move full and empty beer bottles in the Honda as they worked to access and remove Hewett and the other man from the car.

Police also found a tin of cannabis in the car.

Hewett and the other man, who was in critical condition, were taken to Palmerston North Hospital, but Hewett suffered a cardiac arrest soon after he arrived and could not be resuscitated, Wilton said.

NZTA Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency's campaign targets drivers who have developed a sense of complacency about the risk of impaired driving. (Video first published October 2021)

Wilton said while the crash didn’t occur near a public holiday, he was mindful about the timing of his findings being released.

“Te Manatū, Ministry of Transport recorded 21 fatalities for the 2022/2023 Christmas/New Year holiday period,” Wilton said.

“As such, I consider it timely to record that coroners have consistently made many comments about driving while intoxicated and/or at excessive speed, together with the importance of wearing seatbelts to reduce the risk of injury or death when travelling in a motor vehicle.

“The deaths of both Mr Tanoa-Mora and Mr Hewett continue to illustrate the importance of wearing seatbelts and not driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol nor at excessive speed.”