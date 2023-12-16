Little Foxton Beach Comedy Fest returns with 2024 line-up

Comedian Kajun Brooking will be heading the the Little Foxton beach Comedy Fest for 2024. (File photo)

The Little Foxton Beach Comedy Fest is set to hit the coast once again this summer.

The festival will host eight shows over four days featuring comedians from across the nation in the small beachside town in Horowhenua.

Organised by DIY Comedy and O.B.E Ocean Beach Eatery, the festival will run from January 4 – 7 at the eatery, promising to shake the bellies of comedy fans.

DIY Comedy producer Ben Tito Caldwell said the success of this year’s festival spurred him into action to bring the event back for round two.

“The turn out this year was way above what I expected, but it was amazing to see so many full houses at O.B.E, laughing and enjoying great comedy.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Ben Tito Caldwell is a performer and co-organiser of the Little Foxton Beach Comedy Fest. (File photo)

“The performers loved it too, and word about this festival has spread.”

With almost 300 people turning out for this year’s comedic festival, Caldwell was fending off other comedians who were itching to step up to the stage for their spotlight.

“We had 26 expressions of interest for 2024, so whilst we’re getting some amazing shows in this time, there’s a lot that I’d love to have, but we just can’t fit them in.”

The 2024 line-up will show Foxton Beach performer Krystine Nation with her solo show, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Wellington’s Jerome Chandrahasen who played a role in Wellington Paranormal, and TVNZ’s 60 Grand Finalist Auntie Lianne.

supplied Comedian Krystine Nation is on the line-up for the 2024 festival. (File photo)

Auckland’s Ocean Denham will also be joining the festival, as well as an all Māori and Pasifika line-up hosted by Kajun Brooking, who won the 2021 Raw Comedy Quest for the central region.

The Horowhenua District Council and Adopt-a-Show sponsors had helped to fund the event, which has helped to ensure the comedians have a safety net, as often they are the ones taking on the financial burden of putting on shows like this, which sometimes doesn’t pay off.

But he was encouraging other local businesses to come forward to help boost the show in exchange for free tickets.

supplied Comedian Ocean Denham will be at the Little Foxton Comedy Fest in 2024.

“I’m a performer myself and I know how much effort goes into these shows, but sometimes your sales don’t reflect how good a show it, and you can end up being in debt at the end of it.”

Tickets for the event are available from KiwiTicket.co.nz, with pricing capped at $20.

Caldwell said there were some tickets for each show going for $10 and $15, which he hoped would help encourage the community to lock themselves in for the festival of laughs.

“I’ve notice in particular in the last six months that sales have dropped off as people are tightening their belts a bit, but the cheaper tickets will hopefully encourage a few people to come and watch these awesome shows we have coming to Foxton Beach.”