Council diverts funding from Whanganui homeless hub to wrap-around support

Whanganui council has halted spending on its dedicated riverside camping site for the homeless and will instead invest the funding in wrap-around support services.

The council agreed to set up the homeless hub on Taupō Quay in February as a stopgap for homelessness issues while it worked to develop a longer-term solution for those living in the city’s freedom camping sites.

It decided on December 13 to move sooner than planned to the next stage in its homelessness approach after seeing successful results achieved by local agencies.

The small site at 83 Taupō Quay, on the border between the commercial and industrial areas, was temporarily closed as a freedom camping site in February and set aside specifically for homeless people.

Council community wellbeing manager Lauren Tamehana said the Taupō Quay facility was never intended to be a solution to the issue of homelessness and was only an interim arrangement.

“We have completed the work to develop a longer-term response much quicker than originally planned.

“We have also learnt very quickly along the way that wrap-around support services have been very successful at placing our people who are homeless.

“Recently, for example, we have been working with one provider who has been able to support 12 people or families to move into sustainable housing.”

Residents of the former Whanganui Homeless Hub at Anzac Parade Tiffany-Kimmi Haddon and Kahurangi Edwards talk about the advantages of living in the hub.

Mayor Andrew Tripe said on the back of Covid a number of people were living in the council’s freedom camping sites.

“We responded to a very real need to provide services and facilities in a safe location. However, the evidence is showing us that there is a better way forward and this is the right time to shift our approach.

“I firmly believe we can only measure ourselves as a community by how we treat our most vulnerable. Homelessness is a global and New Zealand-wide issue – and it’s important that we continue to focus on our homeless as well as fast-tracking housing in our growing district.”

Tripe said the council would review its District Plan to enable medium density housing development and look at ways to speed up consenting.

It would also continue conversations with the Government about funding from the Ministry of Social Development and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

The council has commissioned a feasibility study on the longer-term options for homelessness in Whanganui.

“The report tells us that investing in bricks and mortar to address homelessness is not the next best step,” Tamehana said. “It should be acknowledged that this vulnerable group and the community have challenges that are widespread and that there are no short-term solutions.

The original homeless hub was based at Anzac Parade.

“The report ... said the people with the passion to help are thwarted by short-term contracts, multiple funders, and lack of resources in some key areas like mental health support and appropriate housing options.”

The council would re-focus council resources and work with social service providers to put more wrap-around services in place, Tamehana said.

“The Safer Whanganui Housing Reference Group is well placed to pick up some coordination with providers to ensure everyone is on the same page and working together.”

