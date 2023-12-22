Large rates rise could be on cards for Horowhenua residents

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden says the potential rates increase was down to the economic environment they operate in.

Horowhenua residents will be asked to consult on a potential 17% rates increase and cuts to services.

While deciding on the endorsement of the Long Term Plan budget and possible savings in the draft Long Term Plan 2024-2044 budget, Horowhenua District Council voted to consult with the community about a rates increase package for its Long Term Plan.

After accounting for growth, the package reflected a 17.4% average rates increase, which resulted in a 10% increase for the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 years.

Councillors discussed the potential increase at last week’s meeting, as well as the cuts to services, as they looked at ways of keeping the rates increase down.

Chief executive Monique Davidson laid out the “significant financial challenges” they were facing.

“Sixteen percent of the proposed rates increase is for us just get out of bed, to pay for the impact of interest rates, depreciation and insurance.”

“We sought early guidance from council on how we could pragmatically work our way through what was a zero-based budgeting process and, as you know, which captured a rates increase of up to 24%.”

She said council staff then asked councillors what level of service cuts could be made to soften the rates increase.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said this came after careful consideration, and recognising the economic climate and uncertainty surrounding things such as Three Waters.

“It does not feel right we should be proposing a rate increase of this size and talking with our community about reduced levels of service, but this is the environment we operate in.”

He said this was not deciding on a rates increase, but identifying a preferred option to go to consultation.

Wanden said this showed the local government funding model was broken.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Councillor Sam Jennings says the potential rates increase sucks.

“I know this proposal may not be palatable for some, but we have to face reality and our community deserves a clear picture of the challenges that we face and we need to hear from.

“I know that there may be issues some feel should not be on this list, but we have to start somewhere.”

Councillor Sam Jennings said the increase “really does suck”, especially with financial pressure on households.

“There’s a range of things the community will miss out on in order to keep down that rates amount. As we all know politics is about consensus building and occasionally having to swallow some dead rats.”

There was division over selling half of the council’s carbon credits and removing climate change funding.

It was put to a vote whether to remove the selling of the carbon credits from the draft package, but it failed.

Cr Justin Tamihana said the credits were a key community asset, but other councillors said they were only selling half of the credits.

Cr Barker was against removing it because “we’re broke”, while Cr Jennings went further.

“I think councillors need a reality check. Has anyone seen our debt graphs and where we’re at? We’ve got elected members telling us that they don't want to sell any of our surplus, non-core properties.

“We’re in a situation where we actually have to get real about our debt issues and about what we’re trying to achieve here about keeping rates affordable.

“All I’m hearing is elected members want to keep adding now to the package so that rates become even more unaffordable.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Councillor Rogan Boyle wanted to keep money for climate change funding in the council’s budget.

But councillors did vote to retain climate funding of $100,000 in its preferred budget, which was moved by Cr Rogan Boyle.

“It’s the right thing to do, it’s the rational thing to do, it’s the forward-thinking thing to do. Anyone who says otherwise is atrociously wrong,” he said, which brought laughter from councillors.

He said they needed to act on climate change now because they had been negligent for too long.

Cr Jonathan Procter said it was a small investment to cause a huge philosophical shift in their organisation.

Cr Baker disagreed and said it was $100,000 they didn't need to spend.

Jennings responded to Boyle’s comments.

“I don’t think I'm atrociously wrong. I think I’m realistic and prudent in voting against this.”