Palmerston North head-on collision caught on camera

A security camera has captured the moment two cars collided in Palmerston North on Friday afternoon.

A grey sedan and a turquoise hatchback were travelling in opposite directions on Aokautere Drive when they collided at 2.27pm.

The collision resulted in two people being taken to hospital.

The security camera footage, caught by Jason Cleland, shows the hatchback crossing the double yellow centre line.

The driver of the sedan attempted to swerve out of its way but was unable to.

The back of the driver’s side of the sedan was hit, and the car flipped around and dropped down a bank, taking out a road sign in the process.

Onlookers were quick to rush to the motorists’ aid.

Jason Cleland/Supplied This is the moment two cars collided on Aokautere Dr in Palmerston North on December 22, 2023.

Cleland said his pregnant wife was home at the time and heard the collision.

He said they had lived there for about one year without incident, but this was the second crash to happen in front of his home in the past two weeks.

“Apparently the people in the car were elderly, and two weeks ago the other people were elderly too.”

Cleland said the speed limit in the area was 70kmph but people travelled much faster.

“We would love it if people slowed the speed limit around there, but people speed around there all day every day.”

Emergency services were called to the scene about 2.30pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two patients were in moderate conditionand one sustained minor injuries.

All were taken to Palmerston North Hospital, he said.