New Year Honours: Keeper of war stories, survivor of his own, recognised

One man’s purpose and perseverance, building a valued resource of veteran interviews in the wake of adversity, has been acknowledged in the New Year Honours.

Patrick Bronte has been made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to military history.

The 43-year-old, who lives in Palmerston North, has amassed an archive of interviews with former soldiers over the past 20 years, available on the Ngā Toa website, chronicling first-hand wartime experiences and insights before they could be lost to memory or time.

Bronte, tetraplegic since a diving accident in 1996, used a mouthstick to record and produce his work.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Patrick Bronte has created a website called Nga Toa, featuring hundreds of war veterans' stories. (First published, 2019)

When he was 16, he was cooling off with friends at a watering hole along the Tukituki River at Waipukarau, when a leap from a tree went horribly wrong.

Bronte had climbed too high and dived too steeply, striking a ledge of the pool and losing all feeling below his neck.

Though he had already been influenced by his father Roger’s keen interest in military history, this was galvanised by his dad reading books to him at his bedside at Burwood Spinal Unit.

When struggling with depression in 1998, he convinced a caregiver to take him to see Saving Private Ryan at a cinema.

“It made a huge impression on me. The next day I told Dad about it,” Bronte told Stuff in 2019.

”He got out all his D-Day books. It was around then that an old acting mate of Dad’s came round. His name was Tony Langley, known as 'Bones'. I said 'Bones were you in the war?'. He said 'yeah'. I asked if he talked about it. He said 'yeah to people who are genuinely interested'.”

Supplied Patrick Bronte about two years before the diving accident, aged 14, with sister Sarah, mother Jenny and father Roger, who died of cancer in 2009, aged 57.

For six straight weekends Bronte listened to the war stories of Bones and another veteran he had brought along.

"They inspired me. I began thinking about the very, very difficult periods they had gone through in their lives when they were young, and I thought 'I'd better get through it too'."

In the years since, Bronte has travelled New Zealand, recording and preserving more than 500 audio and video interviews with returned service men and women. Aware many of the people he was interviewing were near the end of their lives, he tried to capture as many as he could, as quickly as he could.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Patrick Bronte talks about the Tukituki River plunge that left him a tetraplegic at age 16. (First published, March 2019)

His archive expanded to include more recent conflicts in Africa, East Timor, Bosnia and Afghanistan.

He founded the Nga Toa Charitable Trust in 2018, which has contributed to remembrance activities such as museum exhibitions, commemorating fallen soldiers, providing material for New Zealand authors and international publications, and is presently collaborating with historians to develop an app that uses augmented reality to provide an immersive experience for children to learn about the service of New Zealand veterans.

Bronte’s interviews have been used by the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association to identify emerging issues for veterans, informing veteran services and policy, as well as providing digital material that has increased awareness through digital resources for annual Poppy Day fundraising activities.

"I think people have seen it as a hobby,” he told Stuff. “I created the trust so it would be taken more seriously. I see it as something I can give back to the country because the country has been so good to me through their taxes, paying for ACC which has covered me.”

Bronte has maintained the majority of the financial responsibility for Nga Toa. Anyone wishing to contribute can do so through the Givealittle page.