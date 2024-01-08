Happy trails: Making the grade family-friendly at Arapuke Mountain Bike Park

Michelle Ebbett, a keen mountainbiker and a mother of three, speaks about the positive side of getting the whole family out on the Arapuke trails.

Downhill thrills are becoming a little more optional at Arapuke Mountain Bike Park with the opening of a new trail that is being promoted as a family-friendly scenic experience.

The 5-kilometre Te Ara Kaikohi, a 2-metre-wide “iconic trail”, opened in December with hopes it would lure more recreational riders and families who may have previously been put off by the park’s formidable reputation.

Weaving through the foothills of the Tararua Range, about 17km south of Palmerston North, Arapuke is known for its steep gradient.

One only needs to read the names of its higher-grade trails to summon a lump in the throat. “Kissing Rock”, anyone?

Manawatū Mountain Bike Club trail committee chairperson Shane Telfer believes the reputation is a touch unfair. There are already grade 2 (easy) trails, such as Swamp Monster and Ice Breaker, at the top of the park that are largely flat and enjoyed by children.

But the hope is Te Ara Kaikohi will appeal to families looking for a half-day experience that takes in the gorgeous scenery on the eastern side of the park – a payoff for what has been a challenging two-year construction.

Many trees had been felled to waste on that side of Arapuke back when the land had been logged, club member Pete Wells said.

“So we had to cut through very big mature pine trees on the ground. It’s just a very challenging environment to build a 2m-wide trail.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Orion Griffin, 13, front, and Julia Hutchinson, 12, snaking through one of the many trails at the top of Arapuke.

Contractor Velstand Trails also endured two wet summers, while the club had to navigate renewing its resource consent with the council during the same period.

“Arapuke is tough terrain, so we have to be very aware that we can only build a certain type of trail,” Wells, who handles fundraising at the club, said.

“The park is pretty steep, so to be able to build this iconic trail is really huge.”

Families stopping for regular breaks could easily spend three hours on Te Ara Kaikohi, Telfer said, including 45 minutes to an hour of uphill. This meant reasonable fitness was required, as was preparation by bringing food and water.

“We’re putting some seats in and different things like that to encourage people to stop and enjoy the scenery, the bird life. The forest is amazing.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Shane Telfer, left, and Peter Wells are keen riders and stakeholders in Arapuke Mountain Bike Park.

Michelle Ebbett, 39, has ridden Te Ara Kaikohi twice since it opened with her son, daughter and another family, with children aged 8 to 13 years. It was “pretty cool”, she said.

“It flows around the hillside; it’s wide. The views are amazing across the valley. There’s nothing else quite like it in the park.”

There were a few “pinch spots” on the incline where the kids opted to get off their bikes and walk.

Ebbett, who has been riding for more than 15 years and taking the kids since they were tiny, emphasised the need for a reasonable level of fitness and encouraged beginners to first build their confidence on the grade 2 trails at the top of the park.

“I definitely recommend coming along to the family fun days the club holds every year and attending skill sessions.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Mountainbiker and mum Michelle Ebbett on hand with sustenance for the weary and peckish.

Asked if there was any risk of resistance from seasoned riders towards sharing the trails with a greater number of newcomers, both Telfer and Wells said it was in everyone’s interests to grow the sport at all levels.

“Mountainbikers are really inclusive and encouraging. There’s no attitudes like that,” Telfer said.

“Us as pou tiaki [guardians] of the park want people to come and enjoy this, right? It’s why we put the trail in. All riders have that same attitude.

“When you’re out on the trails, everyone is talking to each other. If somebody’s stopped on the side of the trail, maybe something is wrong with their bike, everyone stops and helps out.

“It’s just that community vibe. That will continue.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Eager to tackle the new downhill scenic track, Te Ara Kaikohi, are Julia Hutchinson, 12, left, and Lewis Ebbett, 8.

The only risk of conflict, Wells said, was with walkers should they stray onto the downhill trails.

“We ride at too different a speed.”

The trails were clearly signposted and only uphill tracks were shared with hikers, where riders were more able to moderate their speed.

Arapuke Mountain Bike Park is accessed from the bottom at the end of Kahuterawa Rd, where there is a car park, toilets and trail map. Vehicle access at the top is via Scotts Rd, which becomes a steep, winding gravel road.

On weekends and school holidays, Kahuts Shuttles provides a shuttle service from Scotts Rd.