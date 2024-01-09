Murray retains association croquet title at Rose Gardens

André Murray won the open singles title at the association croquet tournament at Rose Gardens in Palmerston North.

André Murray retained his open singles title at the Rose Gardens Croquet Club’s association croquet tournament held at the club's lawns in the Esplanade in Palmerston North at the weekend.

Murray, of Rose Gardens, was playing his first association croquet tournament since this time last year.

The competition came down to Murray’s final-round game against Dennis Bulloch of Takaro, who won the title two years ago.

Murray won 26-16 and finished unbeaten over his five games.

Second place was decided on net points between the two players with three wins. Bulloch with +31 finished ahead of Josh Smith (Rose Gardens) with +17.

The tournament started last week with two days of doubles competition, which most participants also used as warm-up for the singles’ event.

The open doubles was won by Palmerston North pair Bulloch and Nicholas Flood (Rose Gardens) ahead of Rose Gardens pair and winners for the two previous years, Murray and Smith.

Winners of the handicap doubles were teenagers and Rose Gardens members Callum McKinnon (also a member of Kelburn club in Wellington) and Luke Francis.

Tournament entrants were from Mount Maunganui, South Taranaki, Wairarapa, Wellington, Marton, Takaro and Rose Gardens.