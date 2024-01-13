Eight injured in overnight crashes in Bulls and Murchison

Four people have been taken to hospital after two vehicles collided in Bulls. (File photo)

One person has been seriously injured after two vehicles collided in Bulls on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to Rangitīkei River Bridge between Ōhakea and Bulls after receiving reports of the crash at about 6am, a police spokesperson said.

Four people were injured in the collision and taken to Palmerston North Hospital, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.

Three were in a moderate condition, and one sustained serious injuries, he said.

The road was closed, but reopened just before 8am.

Overnight, emergency services rushed to another crash that left four people injured in Murchison.

Crews were called to Maruia West Bank Rd, State Highway 65, after receiving reports of a crash just before 10pm, a police spokesperson said.

Jill Higgison, the Southern shift manager for Fire and Emergency New Zealand, said one vehicle rolled in the incident.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said three people sustained minor injuries, and one person was moderately injured and taken to Nelson Hospital.

The road was blocked, but has since been reopened.