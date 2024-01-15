Manawatū closes in on Hawke Cup challenge after win over Taranaki

Trent McGrath has scored a half century in Manawatū’s first-innings win over Taranaki at Fitzherbert Park.

The Manawatū men have given themselves the best chance of securing a Hawke Cup challenge, but won’t know for certain until after this weekend.

Manawatū beat Taranaki on first innings in their two-day Furlong Cup match at Fitzherbert Park at the weekend.

Manawatū leads the Furlong Cup standings, the Central Districts competition, but second-placed Hawke’s Bay still has a catch-up game against fourth-placed Wairarapa this weekend.

Hawke’s Bay holds the Hawke Cup, so regardless of where it finishes in the Furlong Cup, it will host the highest-placed side out of Manawatū and Wairarapa in a Hawke Cup challenge from January 26 to 28.

Wairarapa is in fourth place and 13 points behind Manawatū, but still has an outside chance of earning a challenge. Taranaki is third but is out of the equation.

Wairarapa would need to upset Hawke’s Bay this weekend and secure maximum points to overhaul Manawatū.

Trent McGrath lets one go through to the Taranaki wicketkeeper.

In Manawatū’s game against Taranaki, the team was put into bat and posted 219 from 64 overs.

Opener Mason Hughes scored 85 from 115 balls at the top of the order, then No 6 Trent McGrath scored an important 50 from 90 balls to get them through to a solid total.

Taranaki was then bowled out for 178 in 81.3 overs, with Liam Muggeridge’s 45 the best effort.

Opening Manawatū bowler Brad Fulton did the damage, removing both the Taranaki openers, then came back for two more wickets in the middle order, before completing his five for with a tail-ender.

He finished with 5-44 from 23.3 overs.

Fellow paceman Jack Harris and McGrath with his off-spin took two wickets apiece.

Furlong Cup points: Manawatū 50, Hawke's Bay 42, Taranaki 41, Wairarapa 37, Horowhenua Kāpiti 26, Whanganui 23.

Sally Wenham has scored a century for Manawatū in its win over Marlborough.

Meanwhile, Sally Wenham scored a century for the Manawatū women in a big win in a non-competition game against Marlborough at Masterton.

Wenham scored 124 from 106 balls, hitting 18 four and one six, as Manawatū scored 251-7 from 40 overs.

Jessica Ogden was the next best with 21.

In reply, Marlborough was bowled out for 89 in 32.1 overs.

Seamer Ogden took 3-14 from eight overs, while spinners Wenham and Molly Noema-Barnett grabbed two wickets each.

Marlborough joined the Shrimpton Trophy, the CD one-day competition, this season on a non-competition basis, as the team continued to develop.

Manawatū played Wairarapa in a competition game in Palmerston North on Sunday.