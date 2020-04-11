New Zealand's big experiment impossible to assess with academic rigour

Palmerston North roads, including Rangitīkei St, are quiet during the lockdown. We have no choice other than to trust the experts about its effectiveness, writes Steve Stannard.

OPINION: One thing I don't miss about being an academic is the ordeal of getting research published.

Once you have a data set from an experiment, you write up the study and then send the manuscript away to a journal for publication.

Before it's accepted it must pass the rigors of "peer review", a critique from experts who look to find fault in your data collection or interpretation of the data.

If the reviewers find serious flaws, such as in the study design, it's rejected and unable to be published. If they find only minor issues, they give you the chance to emend the manuscript, then it can be published.

Creating new knowledge through research is useless unless it's published somewhere so other people can read it and learn from it, so getting a study published is vital.

One study we did involved supplying bikes to a local primary school to measure the effect of school-time riding on the physical fitness of the children. We assumed (hypothesised) that cycling would improve fitness, so we measured this in the children before and after we gave them the bikes for two terms.

At the completion of the study we were pleased to see, as hypothesised, small but positive changes in fitness between term two and term four. So, we wrote up the study and sent it away to a journal for publication.

That's where things became messy. The reviewers said: "How can you be sure supplying your bikes was the cause of the improvement in fitness?"

Perhaps, they said, it was that it was getting warmer in spring, or the children were growing, and that's why their fitness improved. Unlikely, but they had a point.

When we'd designed the study, we did not have a "control" (comparison) group. That is, we did not also measure the fitness of a group of children at the school of the same age who did not have access to the bikes.

If we did have a control group, and their fitness also improved over two terms, then clearly something aside from providing the bicycles was behind improved fitness in our intervention group. If fitness of the control group didn't improve, then our hypothesis, that supplying bikes improves fitness, would be correct.

So, after all that work we could not get the study published because we had a major flaw in the study design because we weren't able to confidently test our hypothesis.

The problem was that ethically we could not have given some children bikes and others not. In New Zealand, that sort of thing is deemed not fair because it is generally assumed to be advantageous to children to have the opportunity to ride.

So we are never going to be 100 per cent sure supplying bikes to a school helps the pupils' fitness and we can't tell anyone else what we'd done through a publication.

And so it is with NZ's biggest ever social experiment. After the pandemic has subsided, we are never going to know whether our intervention – the lockdown – was useful in saving lives. This is because we don't have a control group of Kiwis not locked down.

Although we could actually do this – we are ideally placed with a large spare island to the south – it would not be ethical because the experts assume there is some advantage to being locked down.

Because places such as Sweden and the Netherlands, with somewhat similar populations, have chosen for a much lighter version of a lockdown, we could try to make some comparisons with those countries.

But the seasons are different, the lifestyles different, and the genetic and cultural nature of their people are different to ours, so considering these as "controls" would be flawed.

So we must trust in the untested hypotheses of experts, the likes of Dr Michael Baker and Dr Ashley Bloomfield, and collectively do what they assume is best for our population.

But when it's all said and done, they will struggle to get this big experiment published.

Steve Stannard is a business owner and former professor of exercise physiology at Massey University