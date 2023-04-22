Swift Feilding swimmer dipped out on highest military award

Dip (Allen Victor) Eade in sergeant's stripes before leaving New Zealand for war. Feilding reportedly lost 116 men during World War I.

Peter Lampp is a sports commentator and former sports editor based in Manawatū.

OPINION: When Dip Eade's comrades returned from World War I to visit his family in Feilding, they were convinced he had won the Victoria Cross.

But no. The family put them right.

Eade was killed as a mere 19-year-old at the Battle of Messines in Belgium and while he had been recommended posthumously for a VC, a fellow rifleman who was wounded in the same battle and survived received the VC. It was awarded somewhat arbitrarily back then.

Alfred and Ellen Eade not only ran Eades and Sons Furniture shop in Feilding but raised 14 offspring.

Dip (Allen Victor), who was a cabinetmaker, and his brother nicknamed Major (Alfred Lamb), a draper, were brothers five and six. Major was also killed, four months earlier than Dip at Flers in the Somme.

Supplied Allen Eade's headstone at Messines Ridge British Cemetery in the Ypres Salient in Belgium.

They were deeply religious Baptists and when the parents received the ominous telegrams, they opened them in silence in their front room. On his first night in Trentham camp, boots were thrown at Dip when he knelt to pray.

In 1915, he had gone to Marton by train to compete in the West Coast Swimming Championships where he won the overall gold medal, winning five events.

He found himself in a race with the 100-yards freestyle world record holder and 100m Olympic champion, Hawaiian Duke Kahanamoku, who became famous as the father of surfing.

Dip was third in the race, won of course by Kahanamoku and a few months later, aged 18, Dip joined the 3rd NZ Rifle Brigade, fudging his age upwards by two years.

SUPPLIED Hawaiian founder of surfing, Duke Kahanamoku, during his tour to New Zealand.

He had played for the Feilding Rugby Club and while at Trentham Camp, being short, stocky and strong, he became the champion boxer in the 13th Reinforcements.

He and his friend Roland Blennerhassett passed exams to take up an officer's commission, but that would have meant staying in New Zealand.

So they embarked in July 1916 for Egypt, then to England and France and by December they were 100 yards from the German lines in Belgium, just over the French border.

On Christmas Eve, Dip, who liked to fight, was badly torn by barbed wire in an unsuccessful raid near Armentieres which he described as ''a shambles'' because the wire hadn't been destroyed by the artillery.

NZ Remembrance Army/Supplied East Coast Bays MP Erica Stanford tells the story of World War I nurse Maria Hull.

He would sneak up dry waterways near the ''Fritz'' trenches and he and Blennerhassett would patrol the snow-covered no-man's-land in long white coats.

When on one occasion they encountered a German patrol, Dip got in first with a grenade and the Germans '''took to their heels'', until both front lines opened up and they had to dive into a shell-hole.

They trained for six weeks for the Battle of Messines and before the battle, Dip and Blennerhassett exchanged letters to their mothers, ''in case''.

The British had dug tunnels under Messines Ridge and planted massive mines there. When the ridge blew, about 10,000 Germans were killed, but the Germans had moved their machine guns back.

Supplied The site of Dip’s valour: A German concrete machinegun bunker that protected German defences from New Zealand’s attack. From the National Library collection, compiled by Michael Nansen Eade.

On June 7, a massive artillery barrage opened the battle and although the men advanced behind heavy artillery fire, German machine gunners were ready and mowed them down; 700 New Zealanders were killed in the battle.

The worst gun on a rise was holding up the attack and when volunteers were called for, Dip crawled out into a waterway with three mates and took out the Germans in the machine-gun nest.

Instead of lying down, he turned the gun to fire at the enemy and was ''shot to pieces'' in the back, lasting only until the first hours of the battle.

A few minutes later, Rifleman Samuel Frickleton, also of the 3rd Battalion, picked out a scrawny soldier and advanced to a concrete pillbox and so the story goes, put the soldier on his shoulders and dropped a grenade.

SUPPLIED The World War I tribute to the Eade brothers on the Feilding Cenotaph.

Soon after, Frickleton destroyed another machine-gun nest. He lived and received the Victoria Cross.

Dip was described by one of his fellow soldiers as being ''deeply religious and incredibly brave, mentally and physically''.

Instead of the Victoria Cross he was Mentioned In Despatches three years later and also won the Distinguished Conduct Medal which his mother often wore.

His brother Major died at the Somme when caught in no-man's land where he had no right to be.

SUPPLIED Dip's brother Alfred Lamb Eade, better known as Major.

He'd been sent to reconnoitre the route to the forward trenches before relieving the Otago Regiment.

It was being attacked by a German raiding party, and Major volunteered to carry cans of grenades to the Otago soldiers. Someone had to stay outside the trench to keep the Germans back and when Major came under fire, he was killed, at the age of 20.

When his body was found, all of value had been taken from him, but later his war diary was discovered with two bullet holes.

Some of this account was from a family collection in the National Library in Wellington.