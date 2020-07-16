Internet investigation confirms Manawatū Golf Club's claim to fame

OPINION: Bear with me while I plug my recently published book, Forever In Bounds, celebrating 125 years of the Manawatū Golf Club.

The fourth edition of the club's history, it entailed a long but enjoyable slog.

A basic tenet of it and notably the title was that Manawatū was the oldest golf club in New Zealand on its original site, founded in 1895.

While everyone had always taken that as gospel, in my mind there had to be doubt about how anyone could have proved it in pre-internet times, considering there are upwards of 400 golf clubs and NZ Golf had no idea.

READ MORE:

* Detailed history book marks 125th year for Manawatū Golf Club

* A welcome Christmas gift for Christchurch

* Men and women to tee off together in new Super 6s golf tournament



Warwick Smith/Stuff The Manawatū Golf Club has hosted many big tournaments down the years, including the NZ PGA. Here, eventual winner Ben Campbell lines up a putt in 2018.

So I went searching merrily with my wireless optical mouse. Many clubs had their histories on their websites and I called or emailed others, all to fill two pages of appendix III.

The cleaner answered the phone at the Northern Wairoa club near Dargaville and said he knew the club had been at a previous location, so that was crossed off.

Golf had been played at Hagley Park from 1873 and the Hagley Golf Club is still there. But in its early years it was the Christchurch Golf Club before it moved to Shirley. Another counted out.

The upshot was that Manawatū retains its original-location mantle, subject to some elusive club somewhere popping up and saying: ''What about us?''

There are nine older golf clubs, headed by the Otago Golf Club (1871), but all had previous homes. Otago moved to its site at Balmacewan a year after Manawatū was born.

The scrubby river flat on which the Hokowhitu course was sited had its greatest threat 15 years earlier, in 1880, when the biggest flood on record swamped all of Palmerston North.

The golf course has always been at the mercy of the temperamental Manawatū River and so a chapter detailing all the major floods emerged with much help from former Horizons Regional Council project engineer Derek McKee. That information strangely wasn't available from official sources.

But for the stop banks that now keep the course in bounds, much of Palmerston North would have got wet waists during the February 2004 flood, which was frightening for those of us who ventured close to hear the torrent raging and trees snapping like twigs. It was third-largest flood and while it did inundate the golf club's exposed 16th hole, since 2012 that has been kept in bounds by the realigned stop bank.

For this project I also decided to tackle the background of the club's 53 life members and one of them, Lorna Willis, helped by excavating through old meeting minutes. She stumbled on a hitherto unknown ''associate'' life member from 1913, Katherine Wilson, who was probably not elevated to full life membership in an era when men ruled.

We put this anomaly before the club committee of men and women last year and they immediately upgraded her to full posthumous life membership – after a wait of 106 years.

Cemetery records proved invaluable in unearthing the Christian names of many of the club's 16 female life members because most had gone by their husbands’ initials and Christian names for men and women had seldom been used.

The life story of one life member, John Bills, has generated much interest. Discarded by his birth parents in London and sent to New Zealand after World War II, he became a virtual child labourer on an Eketāhuna farm, went on to own two farms and was president of the golf club for five years.

One Lieutenant Colonel Edward Gorton, a British soldier who served during the New Zealand Wars, became the first life member, in 1909. After leaving the army he set up a stock-and-station agency that owned eight sale yards throughout Manawatū and Rangītikei. His grave is near Bulls beside the Greatford Anglican Church, which he built.

A most strange lifer was Charles Kennedy. We searched everywhere, but couldn't find any record of him being a club member. However, one reference had him as a ''sincere friend'' of the club. A Napier civil engineer, hence Kennedy Park etc, I trekked north and searched the Napier Golf Club and library records to little avail.

It transpired the Napier club's early records had gone up in smoke in a city solicitor's office during the 1931 earthquake.

In early times the golf club was strongly a men's club for city prominenti, so no surprise then that many of the Manawatū lifers were also life members and presidents of the Manawatū Club in Linton St in the city. I was able to verify that from Tina White's A History of the Manawatū Club's 135 Years from last year.

I could have added another couple of chapters, but manager Warren Collett would have peremptorily thrown out the anchor. The book is being sold through the golf club office.

Peter Lampp is a Stuff columnist from Manawatū