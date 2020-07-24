Energy spent on jumping through hoops would be better used elsewhere

Businesses have to spend plenty of energy on jumping through hoops. It would be better harnessed on being productive, writes Steve Stannard.

OPINION: In biochemistry there is a term called “futile cycling”, which describes a series of chemical reactions that take place for no net gain but loss of energy.

For example, in our body fat cells, adipocytes, large fat molecules called triglycerides are constantly being broken down to their smaller constituent parts, fatty acids and glycerol, and then put back together.

Each time this happens energy leaks out, as heat, and we end up where we started, but with a little less energy available to use for useful things such as muscle contraction.

Those who fondly recall their high school chemistry classes will recognise that this energy cost is an example of “entropy” increasing – described by the second Law of Thermodynamics – an energy cost for no obvious gain.

It’s like playing Monopoly, but instead of getting $200 when you land on Go, it costs you $200 before you are allowed to do the next lap of the board.

Doing business in New Zealand is like that. There are a plethora of costs you incur or hoops you must jump before you can trade, most related to compliance of some law or regulation – a food-building-backflow inspection here, a waste water levy there, ACC and council rates everywhere.

All have to be paid before you can open the door to let a customer in, before you can make money, before you can pay your staff, before you can pay tax to support the country and pay our politicians.

And where do all those levies and taxes go? Primarily to pay the wages of those employed to do the inspections or monitor compliance. It’s a futile cycle that absorbs money seemingly for no apparent gain.

There is often an historical and sensible reason for many of these, especially to do with safety of customers and staff. No restaurant owner wants to poison their customers with green ham and eggs, so occasional food inspections are there to keep you on your food safety, fully covered, toes. And having an unobstructed fire escape at the match factory may come in handy for the product testing staff at some point.

In New Zealand, more so than elsewhere, we are faced with the “safety fads” that come around every so often. Earthquake strengthening, which seems reasonable immediately after, or before, an earthquake, is essentially useless for the next 100 years.

Then there is asbestos inspection and I hear the next big thing coming is a mandatory business pandemic plan. All of these are created in the hope of possibly preventing injury or worse to someone, but they do come at significant cost to a business.

However, the reasons for some “hoops” are ridiculous. When John Doe from Small Widget in 1978 had a deadlock on the front door of his shop, the poor arsonist couldn’t get out after he lit the petrol can because he couldn’t find the key to the deadbolt. So now you’ll only pass the building inspection – which you pay for thanks very much – if you can’t deadlock your premises after hours. Because in New Zealand we pride ourselves on keeping our arsonists and burglars safe.

Or if the mirror in the disabled bathroom is 3 centimetres too high you won’t pass the inspection, ie you can’t trade unless you move it down low enough so a person in a wheelchair can see their lips. Fair enough. But on the other hand, you pass the inspection if you don’t have a mirror at all, in which case the wheelchair-using customer can’t even see their hair let alone their lipstick.

Biochemists suggest our cells evolved futile cycling because it helps maintains a basal level of biochemical machinery, which can be cranked up quickly just in case the need arises, like running away from a sabre-toothed tiger.

Similarly, a good portion of our bylaws and rules are there just in case that one in a million happens – like seeing that sabre-toothed tiger in the bathroom mirror.

It’s no wonder New Zealand workers do some of the longest hours in the world, but get told their productivity is poor. You can be certain that pretty soon some career politician will tell us that businesses need to work more efficiently, or smarter, so we can generate the money to pay for Covid-19.

You can also be sure the same lawmaker will add another hoop for business, or a new tax or levy in a political response to a “squeaky wheel” or a one-in-a-100-year event.

If the do-gooders in Parliament could also work smarter by removing some of the futile cycling we might be able to harness that energy for business activity, generate tax and pass Go.

Steve Stannard is a Palmerston North business owner and former academic