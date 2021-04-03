There's plenty going on behind the scenes to get the Manawatū Jets aloft

OPINION: When Manawatu trot out in the National Basketball League this year, about half of the team will have budgets three to four times that of the Jets.

Coaches know this because when they're recruiting players tell them what they can pocket elsewhere. And players will never join a team for less money than they can get somewhere else.

For the first time there is to be a salary cap which should balance things out; just don't count on it. And don't count on it being audited either, nor count out third-party deals.

Jets coach Tim McTamney recalls how in 2018 two teams had 10 times the budget of his and the Jets went and beat one of them. As he said, ''it used to feel like going into a gunfight with a knife''.

While better off financially than in the past, they won't get anywhere near the salary cap, and they won't risk doing anything they can't afford.

At the end of 2015, historical debt saw the Jets plunge out of the league for two long years, until bills were paid. McTamney had previously coached them from 1999 to 2002 and later returned to Palmerston North to be near family.

He helped with the proposal to get back in the league for 2018, had no intention of coaching and was surprised when the Jets got the nod because the budget was ''the smell of an oily rag''. The NBL though said they needed a team from Manawatū.

He sat down with long-time backer Tim Mordaunt of Property Brokers, who came back on board from the 2018 season and who retains the naming rights. McTamney became coach, the only one unpaid.

Former Jets player and accountant Darryl June has been the general manager since, virtually an unpaid full-time job.

The budget doesn't stretch to full-time for McTamney so he splits his day between Palmerston North Boys' High School, teaching maths and running the basketball programme, and the Jets whose wage makes up the difference for six months.

As with June and his energy, McTamney's enthusiasm is unbridled and most days he's working with the semi-professional Jets.

He has pedigree. He won an NBL title at the Auckland Stars when coaching with Kenny Stone and also coached the now defunct Waikato Pistons.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Leading the Jets is a labour of love for coach Tim McTamney.

In 2018 fellow coaches voted McTamney for the season's coaching award, but because the Jets finished second last officialdom couldn't bestow it on him. He understood and moved on.

At 51, he still has ambitions, perhaps one day in a lower-league in Europe.

Last year he took the Jets to the NBL final where they were pipped by Otago in the Covid-shorted league when Sky funded seven teams to play three games a week in Auckland.

Saints, Southland and Bay Hawks opted out, but that wasn't the Jets' concern, and they profited from the new draft by signing Tom Vodanovich who, in something of a coup, was signed up again by the Jets, until the Sydney Kings nabbed him.

There's not a team in the country who can compete having all home-grown players. This year McTamney has signed three players who originated at Hamilton's St John's College.

The Jets do run an academy for 13 to 19-year-olds. Over-expectant parents will push kids to American universities but McTamney's view is that there they are playing kids, and it doesn't even prepare them for our NBL.

Many Tall Blacks such as Phill Jones and Dillon Boucher didn't tread the American universities’ path.

McTamney would prefer to see young talent attached to a pro team from the start and while big numbers are playing basketball at school, he finds parental expectations too high and reckons only two or three school players each year are good enough to play professional basketball somewhere.

''Being good at school doesn't mean anything. It's still easier to become a pro rugby player in New Zealand''.

John Hawkins/Stuff Jets’ Daishon Knight carves a path through the Sharks' defence.

Sometimes the state of the budget means taking a chance with an import, but the days of recruiting American imports via trash-talking agents and having videotapes sent out are gone.

Now coaches tap into software anywhere in the world and can see every rebound a player has made in the past five years if they want to.

This season he claims he has one of the best import duos in the league. Point guard Daishon Knight, back for a third season, plays in Israel in one of the world's top four leagues, and the new Jets big man, once out of quarantine, is DeAndre Daniels who has played for 10 pro teams globally, the most recent in Finland.

McTamney considers basketball not only a taxing job but one that has the greatest component of controlling a game from the sideline of any sport. This year he intends to have the players running the plays and that will be novel indeed.