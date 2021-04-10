Souped-up provincial rugby van to avoid the wreckers’ yard

The late Neville Taylor with his van at the Manawatū Turbos game against Waikato in 2007 at the arena in Palmerston North.

OPINION: One-time Manawatū rugby treasure, the Go Go Van, might be gone from Palmerston North, but it is enjoying an afterlife – albeit in Crusaders’ land.

The van previously belonged to Palmerston North engineer-inventor-mechanic Neville Taylor, who had his workshop at Kairanga.

He had the van decked out in Manawatū green-and-white stripes and lights and two raucous air horns.

Taylor was a dedicated Manawatū Rugby Supporters Club member and ''Go Go Manawatū'' was the supporters' slogan long before the Turbos' era.

READ MORE:

* The Lions and their supporters charm the locals with their rugby and wit

* Blue cards getting better reception than expected as attitudes towards concussion change

* Almost every sporting venue of substance will need a roof



Supplied The old ManawatÅ« 'Go Go Van', left, in a restorer's yard in Christchurch.

Across 35 years his van became almost as well known around the country as the “Bucketheads” were to be, although they too seem to have fizzled out.

Taylor died aged 66 in 2012 and, when the van was put up on Trade Me, it was bought by Christchurch motor vehicle enthusiast Patrick O'Sullivan who intends to restore it, just not in Manawatū colours.

O'Sullivan listens to Radio NZ every night in his garage and when he heard I was scheduled for my monthly RNZ ramble, he got in touch. He wanted to reassure Manawatū rugby folk that the heavily modified 1966 Leyland 15 was far from deceased.

It looks rather dishevelled and shares a garage with a slow, ugly British stablemate, the last Atlas Major van in the Southern Hemisphere.

For many years Taylor had parked his van on the showgrounds-cum-arena embankment adjacent to the scoreboard. When the Manawatū team did something exciting, he let rip with his battery of air horns and flashing lights.

It was in 2007 that his van became headlines when, after 28 years, the Arena Manawatū people wanted it booted out because it supposedly didn't gel with new seating and tents of all things.

Then followed an almighty hullabaloo generated by the Manawatū Standard, similar to that when Supporters' Club mainstay Barrie Angland's hooter was later banned from the terraces.

The rugby union soon became embarrassed by the publicity over the eviction and Taylor was offered another spot. But it was hidden away at the Pascal St end, and he turned it down.

Eventually, following the public storm, the authorities relented. In revenge, Taylor loaded the van with kids, told them to keep their heads down and drove them in for free.

In a final act of defiance by his mates following his funeral at the supporters' club, they drove his casket around the oval in the van.

Taylor and his mates would pile into the van and travel to all away games, trailing green-and-white ribbons through main streets and everyone could see Manawatū was in town.

They made the trip to Invercargill six times and Taylor would talk his way into grounds and park in a prominent place so the Manawatū players could see the van when they were playing.

The van was no slouch. Taylor had transplanted a Holden 179 6-cylinder engine out of a Torana and on the open road it would often blast past the team bus in full green regalia.

It has two fuel tanks and the first time O'Sullivan fuelled up it cost him $225. It is the last remaining Leyland 15 in New Zealand.

David Unwin/Stuff Manawatū sports writer Peter Lampp.

O'Sullivan says it can be scary to drive, it doesn't stop in a hurry, the 70mph on the speedo is probably 140kmh and the front wheels are narrower than the rear. The body is laced with patches of ''bog'', fibreglass used back then to patch rust corrosion.

He also discovered racks of cup holders that can only fit beer stubbies and yet cans were the supporters' receptacle of choice for decades. It is reputed that more cans of beer were consumed in the old van than in any other supporters' vehicle in the country.

When on rugby supporting duty, Taylor always considered others first and was mostly the sober driver, ushering players and supporters between watering holes and hotels. He didn't drink a drop until he had parked the van for the day or night.

One year when the rep team was playing in the middle of the North Island, an All Black among them had to get to Auckland by Sunday morning and Taylor generously drove him there in the Go Go Van.

Record reds and yellows

By all accounts, last Saturday's Freyberg-College Old Boys' club rugby match was just one untidy, unpleasant game.

So perhaps it's no surprise referee Ben Koch ended up issuing 11 cards, five of them red, which must be a New Zealand record.

Late in the game there was a flurry of handbags which apparently after a Liverpool kiss erupted into a punch-up, and Koch and his touchies flashed the reds.

Not long ago Koch was a Varsity lock so he has a feel for the game, and he knows the amount of paperwork which goes with orderings-off.

Koch won't be refereeing in round 4. That's his designated hunting weekend.