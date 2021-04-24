Manawatū rugby players made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II

OPINION: Anyone who has strolled reverently through war cemeteries soon realises war is such a waste of life with many Anzac fallen as young as 18.

Eight Manawatū representative rugby players who we know of succumbed in World War II and the youngest was 21.

Particularly tragic was the loss of Corporal Jack Nicholson who with half of the 25th battalion were captured by the Afrika Korps at Sidi Rezegh in Libya in 1942. The battalion was raised from the lower North Island including Manawatū.

Nicholson from Awahuri, had played four games for Manawatū in 1940 out of the Feilding club. In North Africa he would have figured he was safe as a prisoner of war, even when on an Italian ship transporting 3000 Allied prisoners from Benghazi in Libya to Italy.

Unfortunately in one of the horrors of war, he succumbed in what today is known as a blue-on-blue incident. The ship was torpedoed off the coast of Greece by Royal Navy submarine HMS Turbulent and Nicholson, at the age of 28, was one of 118 New Zealanders killed when a torpedo exploded in the prisoners' hold.

The Manawatū province lost four other men from the 25th Battalion in the same disaster, 28-year-old John McConachy also from Awahuri, Private Herbert Lester, 24, from Rongotea, Keith Neilsen, 23, and Private Raymond Watts, 28, both from Palmerston North.

The Turbulent's name came back to haunt it in 1943 when it was sunk off Naples.

Supplied Rangiotū's Rangi Akuira died in a prisoner-of-war camp in Italy.

Another ill-fated prisoner of war was Palmerston North-born Rangi Akuira from Rangiotū. He was described by Manawatū Rugby Union president Joe Ongley as one of the greatest players from Palmerston North Boys' High School.

Corporal Akuira also died in captivity, allegedly of sickness, in 1943 at the age of 39 after being in a camp in northern Italy for 18 months. He too had been captured in Libya, in 1941, by a German Panzer Division at Belhamed when with the 20th Infantry Battalion.

Akuira was a life member of Manawatū and of the High School Old Boys' Rugby Club which three weeks ago celebrated its centennial. A halfback or a wing and a fine goalkicker, he played a dozen games for Manawatū and played for NZ Māori before becoming a referee. He refereed games during wartime in Egypt.

A Taranaki man, Frank Brown, played two games for Manawatū in 1943 and two years later was killed in Italy when the 22nd Battalion was attempting to cross the Sillaro River. It was near the city of Bologna where the All Blacks played a test match in 1995.

Palmerston North front-rower Ian Dustin, besides playing 14 games for Manawatū, was good enough to play for New Zealand Services and England Services before he was killed off the coast of Denmark.

He had played in the famous Ranfurly Shield challenge against Southland in the snow in 1939.

Five months before the war ended in 1945, Dustin was an air gunner on a Halifax bomber which attacked German ships only to be jumped by the Luftwaffe and shot down off the coast of Denmark. No trace of the eight-man crew was ever found.

Supplied Archie Lockwood trained at Linton Camp and was killed a year later in Italy.

Tolaga Bay man Archie Lockwood played one game for Manawatū while training at Linton Camp in 1943. An infantryman, he was killed in action in Cerbaia, Italy, the following year and lies in the nearby Florence War Cemetery.

Waikato loose forward George Terry studied agriculture at Massey University where a scholarship was later set up in his name at his request.

Besides playing for Varsity and Manawatū, he also appeared for the North Island. Sergeant Terry was killed aged 26 during ferocious action near Florence in the capture of the town of San Michele from the Gemans by the 24th Battalion in 1944.

Supplied Tony Fowler lost his life in a Spitfire over Belgium.

Marton-born Tony Fowler was another one-gamer for Manawatū in 1942 when playing for the combined Feilding-Feilding Old Boys' team. Educated at Palmerston North Boys' High School and Christ's College, he was the elder brother of Sir Michael Fowler, later Wellington's mayor.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force pilot, Flight lieutenant Fowler crash-landed in Tunisia, was brought back to health by the Germans and 17 days later was freed when the Allies captured Tunis.

In 1944 while flying a Spitfire at 20,000 feet over Belgium, it plunged to earth and he died at only 21. It is believed his oxygen mask failed.

His 504 Squadron was the same one flown by illustrious wing Prince Obolensky who scored two tries when England beat the All Blacks 13-0 in 1936 and who also died when his plane crashed.

Among Feilding five-eighth Jack Nicol's 19 games for Manawatū was one against the 1937 Springboks. He married just before leaving for war with the Armoured Corps, fought in North Africa and Italy only to be killed by a German machine-gunner in the San Donato region in 1944, aged 28.

Research: Nick Rutherford.