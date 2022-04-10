Eye of the public a volatile variable for many academics

Otago University researchers developing an edible wrapping to help solve the global plastic packaging plague in 2019. (File image)

Steve Stannard is a former Massey University professor and small business owner in Manawatū.

OPINION: Academics are a passionate lot.

Some, though not all, are passionate about teaching, but all are passionate about the research that they do.

Research is an essential part of an academic career because possessing the latest knowledge means that, in theory at least, they can impart that cutting edge to their students.

Research also gives their university profile and ideally an external (non-university) income source. Anyhow, if it’s in their job description they have to do it.

For many academics finding time to conduct research is difficult given the teaching load and ever-increasing administrative duties.

But their passion for creating knowledge in their chosen area of research and a conviction that it is important will drive some to do many extra hours of work. Even if that research is very esoteric, or from a bystander’s point of view, useless.

Some more than others, but by and large, New Zealand academics work hard.

SUPPLIED Most academics spend their careers plugging away in the lab or at the desktop, often without getting noticed, but sometimes events thrust them into the limelight.

So, when an academic’s research expertise gets noticed it’s like Christmas. A newspaper report or better still, a TV interview, gets a pat on the back from the university marketing machine and more fodder for next year’s promotion application.

Most academics, of course, spend their careers plugging away in the lab or at the desktop, and never get noticed. But sometimes something happens – an earthquake, political upheaval, or a pandemic, and they make the front page as the resident know-all about that event.

They get their 15 minutes of fame and then slide back into obscurity hoping for another coup de-etat or variant to emerge. But there are some who get a taste for public attention and don’t recognise when their 15 minutes is up.

With a few exceptions, the modern NZ academic engages in focused areas of research which few others, sometimes only other academics, can appreciate.

However, being an expert in that narrow area doesn’t mean you are expert at anything else. In fact, given that there are only 24 hours in a day and only seven days in a week, being an “expert” automatically means you don’t know very much about anything else.

So those looking for 30 minutes of fame can easily become public “experts” about things they really don’t know much about.

Possibly egged on by the university external relations team these new-found media-friendly experts become a phone call away for well-meaning journalists who might not know whether that person is best to refer to about a particular matter.

On the other hand, a principled academic will be very coy when asked to comment publicly about things they are not expert in.

Often-obscure academic research activities need to be funded, so the experts will apply for grant money through contestable funding rounds. These will come from either small pots of money within the university, or larger pots which are usually backed by the government. The Marsden Fund, administered by the Royal Society of NZ is a good example of the latter.

Sometimes academics can get money directly from the government if their expertise is topical or their esoteric area suddenly becomes important.

For example, if we got signs that one of our big volcanoes was becoming active then the expert volcanologists would be flavour of the month, getting media time and possibly government contracts.

Direct government funding has an even better chance if they frequent the same cafes as senior bureaucrats, or if their research will potentially assist a political agenda.

A $6 million uncontested grant given to the University of Auckland's Te Punaha Matatini for Covid modelling is an example of this.

During the Covid pandemic it’s been the ‘’modellers’’ and the epidemiologists who are the experts du jour. But that doesn’t mean they will know anything about the psychological, societal, or financial impact of a lockdown. Other people are better qualified to talk about that.

Nevertheless, there’s nothing stopping our original “experts” writing an opinion piece for the newspaper, but then they would have to decide whether to use the term ‘’opinionist’’ next to their name rather than ‘‘scientist’’.

Being an academic in NZ is a tough gig. I’m glad I’m not (literally) shedding blood, sweat, and tears in the exercise physiology lab anymore, although I do miss interacting with enthusiastic students.

But I’m not banging my head against the door of the ‘’old-boys club’’ funding game nor having to add a cultural spin on everything.

The best bit though, is that it allows me to be a passionate opinionist!

