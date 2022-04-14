Face masks still present difficulties for retail workers

The Covid pandemic introduced a whole new range of challenges to hospitality workers when dealing with clients wearing face masks. (file photo)

Steve Stannard is a former Massey University professor and small business owner in Manawatū.

OPINION: It's Red Light setting in downtown Palmerston North one weekday afternoon and there's tumbleweed blowing down the street. Three men, a Pasifika, a Pakeha, and a Māori breeze into a café, all wearing masks as the Traffic Light colour dictates.

The Pacific Islander says to the Australian barista, who is also wearing a mask; "a large flat white". The barista replies with distain; "you're not so thin yourself mate!", and she proceeds to pour him the worst long black she can muster.

Feeling hungry the Pakeha walks up and asks how much a cheese scone costs; "four dollars" being the reply. "then I'll have six" says the NZ-European. "That's disgusting" says the Aussie, pointing the Pakeha to the exit door with her middle finger.

The Māori fellow, seeing things are obviously a bit tense, tries to calm the situation and asks the barista "How you goin'?". "I'm goin' home at 5 pm when we close" says the barista. "OK, then I'll have a hot chocolate, extra hot, so that I can take it home and sip it from my deck". "Where?" says the Barista. "On my deck" says the Māori bloke.

All three walk away, only the Pasifika fellow with a coffee, the confused Pakeha with a rumbly tummy, and the Māori bloke with a large red hand-print on his face. The subsequent customer Google review of the café reads: "decent coffee but must've run out of milk. Rude barista though, definitely won't go back".

The barista meanwhile considers calling the Human Rights Commission to complain about how sexist NZ men are.

The story might sound humorous (I hope!) but it's closer to real life than you imagine. Not the sexist bit, but the communication difficulties that occur with mask-wearing.

Too many times I've had conversations – mask to mask – with customers when I have no idea what they are talking about, and I suspect, they have no idea what I'm talking about. "Temperature looks like it's going to be high again today", is replied with "yeah, the price of gas is really high". Or "how's your morning been" with the retort being "not beans, plunger grind like I always buy thanks".

It doesn't help if, like me, you are deaf in one ear and need to lip-read to fill in the gaps. And some people mumble even before they put on a mask. The enjoyment of chit-chat and banter with customers has all but disappeared with mandatory mask-wearing.

And those conversations are a good part of why someone comes into the shop for a brew. Try serving a person who is deaf and lip-reads. If you know they are deaf you pull down your mask and let them see your lips, hoping that some officious on-looker doesn't dob you in.

Bara Buri/unsplash Face masks have become a part of our daily lives, and will likely remain that way for a long time to come. (file photo)

I have some regulars whose faces I've never seen. They might have a beard or a moustache or a moko and I wouldn't know. If I ran into them in the street sans mask I'd have no idea who they were.

Those in the know say that mask-wearing is effective at slowing the spread, not only of Covid, but other airborne communicable diseases like flu. Sounds sensible, although I've not read the research. I wonder if those same experts have any idea about the communication obstacles and social isolation of people with hearing difficulties when masks must be worn?

Some of our 'experts' are saying that we'll need to mask in perpetuity if we are to be "safe". But I'd be curious whether those same experts take a bit of pride that mask-wearing has become a measure of their status through their influence on public behaviour? Maybe the "new normal' will be rather than have masked balls, we'll have unmasked balls, where you turn up and only find out who else is there once they put their mask on at midnight.

Meanwhile, have a bit of sympathy for those who must wear masks all day and have to communicate. If they say something rude or irrelevant, they may not have said it at all!

Steve Stannard is a former professor of Exercise Physiology at Massey University, and holds degrees in agricultural science and human nutrition.