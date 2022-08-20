Murderous opening week sapped Manawatū Turbos

The Turbos have failed to deliver a winning performance so far this season.

Peter Lampp is a sports commentator and former sports editor based in Palmerston North.

OPINION: A tight wallet and a tight opening week didn't do the Manawatū Turbos any favours.

In the space of nine days, the Turbos were forced to play three games or a third of their NPC season in one hit.

In crashing to Canterbury, Auckland and North Harbour, they conceded an average of 57 points and fatigue aside, that included too many soft points.

New Zealand Rugby is in a mad dash to get the season over so it can send an All Blacks XV, as in New Zealand B, off to Canada and Europe by late October.

Even Auckland just got past Southland at Invercargill in their third game in the so-called storm week.

Auckland, though, have unlimited spending power, 46 players in their NPC squad and a huge academy. Hawke's Bay have 44 fully-contracted Magpies.

Manawatū coach Peter Russell could afford only 28 this season on his ultra-tight budget, down from 31 last year, and one of them is All Black Aaron Smith. In 2019 there were 35 on the books.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Three games in the Turbos will need to come up with a way to stretch their budget.

Russell must front with 23 troops per game, which leaves few spares and already he has had to delve into the Evergreens back-up side for giant young prop, Darius Mafile'o.

When Auckland played Manawatū, they changed 12 players in their starting XV from their opening clash with North Harbour while the Turbos could change only three.

So far, they haven't had injured utility back Taniela Filimone nor prop Ropate Rinakama who always seems to be injured.

Frontline loosehead Harrison Allan copped a crazy three-week suspension after one of those accidental head collisions in the opening seconds of the first match against Canterbury.

While he wasn't cited at the game, some eagle-eyed NZ Rugby citing official zapped him.

That put the Turbos down to 25 players. Then there's talented No 8, Tyler Laubscher, out with his chronic groin problem.

The tight economics must be playing a huge part. They were going to even before long-time front-of-jersey sponsors, Higgins Fletcher, cut their purse a few short months ago leaving the Turbos budget at a guess, short by a net $160,000.

Parent company Fletcher Building announced a $432 million profit this week and yet couldn't stump up $200,000 or so for their usual spot on the Manawatū jersey.

The Turbos operate on about $800,000 against $1.2 million for the big boys and couldn't afford to get Nehe Milner-Skudder back nor others who might have made a difference.

Key men going offshore hasn't helped either - lock Liam Mitchell, centre Josiah Maraku and flanker Shamus Hurley-Langton.

Then 2020 captain Jamie Booth did his strange flit to North Harbour, if compensated for somewhat by the signing of Luke Campbell.

Meanwhile, discarded All Blacks assistant coach John Plumtree has joined the Turbos as a resource-forwards coach as from this weekend. Wellington-domiciled but no longer in the employ of NZ Rugby, he offered to lend a supporting hand to coaches Russell and Greg Fleming.

Ngani Laumape continues to train with the Turbos and while he would like to wear black again, and to do so would have to play for Manawatū, he will be joining Panasonic in Japan.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images The format of NPC has changed and not for the better.

NPC format a blunder

NZ Rugby hasn't done any favours in changing the NPC format to one big pool.

The previous Championship provided the incentive of playoffs for the lesser-resourced provinces who still provide Super Rugby players and All Blacks but were never going to win the entire shooting box.

The roof almost came off the stadium during Manawatū's 2014 triumph in the Championship final. That can't happen now.

Taranaki has a lot to answer for in successfully bleating to get the format changed after they won the Championship, even if there was no certainty they were going to be strong every year. In their two opening games they have lost to Northland and been crunched 46-6 by Bay of Plenty.

The Turbos showed promise on attack against Harbour, but turned over too much ball and looked best when taking the ball up hard rather than going wide too early.

Against Canterbury, they lost eight lineout throws and couldn't restrain their mauls.

They mostly fixed that against Auckland, only to concede 16 penalties. They also forgot to contest Auckland's lineouts but did so against Harbour.

Exhaustion cost them at Albany; even prize signing Brett Cameron struggled.

A few knee-jerkers have suggested Manawatū regress into Heartland rugby and rebuild. Well remember it took Manawatū 18 years to escape the old second division so forget that nonsense.

That would spark an exodus of the best club players and a disbandment of the academy which has a lot of young gold coming through.

The problem just now is the Turbos are having to blood young props a few years before their prime.

Remember last year Manawatū beat Counties Manukau, lost by only three to Canterbury and beat Northland, Otago and Southland.

Hope springs.