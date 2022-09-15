Local body elections: Making the most of your STV vote

Gavin Beattie is a former senior adviser to the Local Government Commission.

OPINION: With the delivery of voting packs for the October local authority elections from Friday, Palmerston North voters will again be using STV to elect a new city council.

The single transferable vote (STV) electoral system is, as its name indicates, a single vote that is transferred between candidates according to each voter’s preferences.

This is in contrast to the previous ‘’winner takes all’’ first-past-the-post (FPP) system, as used in Manawatū district, where the voter has as many votes as there are vacancies and each vote remains with a particular candidate.

STV is a quite different system, and is a fundamentally fairer and more effective way to vote. This is because all voters have a better chance of electing their preferred candidate(s).

READ MORE:

* How is the Australian government elected?

* Explainer: How voting in Nelson's council elections will work in 2022

* FPP or STV? Lower Hutt voters to vote on voting in 2022



In addition, votes are not ‘’wasted’’ by voting for candidates who are either, popular enough not to need all the votes they receive in order to be elected, or who are not popular enough to get elected.

In these cases votes are transferred, partially in the case of candidates already with enough votes to be elected, to the voter’s next preference.

Not only is STV fairer and more effective, it can also provide representation roughly proportional to the communities of interest voters relate to. This will result in greater diversity around the council table.

These communities of interest may include different age groups such as under-represented young people; different ethnic groups, including Māori; different rural and urban communities; as well as a wide range of special interest groups such as environmental and conservation interests and the disabled.

Nelson Mail Gavin Beattie speaking in Nelson in 2011 when he was the Local Government Commission adviser.

Palmerston North voters can achieve proportional representation firstly as a result of the decision to have just one general ward and one Māori ward covering the whole city. Then, by voters understanding that under STV, there is no incentive to vote in any way other than according to their true preferences for the candidates on the voting paper.

This understanding is based on the fact that votes are always allocated in order, firstly to a voter’s first preference (i.e. their number 1 on the voting paper), and then it can be transferred to their second preference (number 2), and then to their third preference (number 3), and so on.

In this way, a voter’s lower preference for a particular candidate can never override that voter’s higher preference. In other words, there is no incentive to vote other than according to your true preferences.

Put another way, there is no incentive for you to vote negatively or ‘’tactically’’ with a view to keeping a particular candidate out, for example. You simply rank other candidates higher than the candidate you wish to keep out.

Arising from this, two frequently asked questions are: How many candidates should I vote for (i.e. rank)? And, should I rank at all, the candidate I least want to be elected?

You can rank as many or as few candidates as you wish. As long as your voting paper has a single number 1, a single number 2, a single number 3 and so on, your vote will continue to be counted. The more preferences you identify, the more you maximise the power of your single transferable vote.

Some voters rank all candidates. Some rank candidates equal to the number of vacancies there are. Some may rank candidates up to the point where they have no further preferences among the remaining candidates.

Some may rank candidates up to the point where they cannot bring themselves to vote for a particular candidate, i.e., their least preferred candidate.

The number of ranked candidates is up to you. As long as you have a continuous sequence of singly numbered rankings (i.e. a single 1, 2, 3 etc.), you can contribute to the election of at least one of your preferred candidates.

In doing so, you will have a say in electing a council that is representative of the diverse communities that make up Palmerston North City.

Gavin Beattie is a former senior adviser to the Local Government Commission and at the Department of Internal Affairs he led policy development for the Local Electoral Act 2001 including the options for councils to establish Māori wards and to adopt STV.