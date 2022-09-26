What example are we setting? Truant kids may mimic work-from-home habits

Are our working from home habits influencing our children’s attitude to school?

Steve Stannard is a former Massey University academic and small business owner in Palmerston North.

OPINION: I recall some years ago complaining to my wife about how much time my then teenage children spent in front of a screen, whether phone or computer.

“What do you expect?” was her reply, “they are just copying you.”

As an academic I spent many hours at home working because nine to five was not enough time to get the job done.

So, the kids grew up watching me spend endless hours on my laptop, ignoring them in some instances. In their minds I might have been on Facebook or Twitter when in fact I was ploughing through emails, developing lectures, or writing scientific articles.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Blue Light Youth Programme aims to keep truant youth engaged and less likely to make poor life choices.

In retrospect, I should have left the laptop at work on Friday afternoon, but sadly that’s not how you get ahead in the academic game. Many other occupations are the same I expect.

Anyhow, if my kids grew up thinking it was normal for adults to spend weekend days and evenings in front of a computer. So why would they not do that as well?

Over the years I’ve observed that if parents eat healthily, kids will generally make a healthy food choice. If parents play sport, their kids are more likely to be physically active.

If parents walk to get from A to B rather than drive, their kids will do that as well. If parents regularly get drunk on Sat night their kids will be more likely to do that too I suspect.

Some of this is because parents provide an opportunity like buying a bike, filling the shopping trolley with good stuff, or supplying booze.

But behaviour is mostly learnt, and when you are young it’s learnt from those you spend most time with, i.e. your parents or other primary caregiver.

The parameters in which people view lives are also set by their those around them. As an example, if parents didn’t go to university it’s less likely that their kids will. If parents have a particular political bent, it will probably run in the family.

Thankfully a view on what life can offer can change as young people mature and mix with others whose parameters are different.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Steve Stannard owns a cafe in Palmerston North and is a former professor of Exercise Physiology at Massey University, holding degrees in agricultural science and human nutrition.

During the last two and a half years many people, parents included, worked from home or just stayed home because they were told to by their employer or the Government.

Many are still doing this at least a few days per week. For many kids, this stay-at-home working week parental behaviour is now normal.

There is currently a hoo-hah about a significant proportion of school-aged children not attending class. The ramifications of this to future New Zealand are massive, considering our children are already falling behind in mathematics and science compared to international peers.

Rightly so, those in the know are concerned about what a lower level of education for many of our young means for the future functioning of our country.

Stuff Children who skip class may be copying the non-routine of their parents.

But why should we expect kids to go to school when their parents are staying at home during school hours? When for all the kids know their parents are just talking to their friends or using Facebook on their laptops.

Maybe that’s one reason why so many of our children are absent from school? Because they are only following the example set by their parents.

Regular school attendance is not just about learning. The responsibility of waking up early, organising food and clothes, and then getting to school on time prepares a child for the routine of a working life.

If a parent fails to exhibit that routine then why should we expect their children to follow suit?

The bottom line is; if we want our kids to be at school learning how to be valuable members of future New Zealand, we need to be physically at work to set the example.