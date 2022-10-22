Christian Cullen to stride out for Red Tulip Walk

Christian Cullen is space and at pace for the Central Vikings in the 1997 NPC second division final.

Peter Lampp is a sports commentator and former Manawatū Standard sports editor based in Palmerston North.

OPINION: Probably the greatest All Black fullback, Christian Cullen, returns to Palmerston North on October 30 to stride out where he first wore the green and white in 1995.

This time though, instead of cutting up for Kia Toa, Manawatū and the Central Vikings with his famous swerve, he won't have to get above a walk.

He will be the celebrity strider in the Red Tulip Walk, from Paneiri Park along the Riverside Walkway, in aid of Parkinson's, the world's fastest-growing neurological condition.

When we spoke, Cullen was shocked to hear about 10,000 New Zealanders have Parkinson's and he agreed to participate because one of his mates in Palmerston North is among them.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Cullen speaking to a group at St Peter’s College students, offering advice on rugby, at a special training session in 2012.

Like so many brain disorders, there is no known cause and while it can't be cured, it can be treated and upwards of 250 people in Manawatū have it.

There are no known links to sport, unlike the probable link between concussion and neuro-degenerative diseases. Athlete John Walker and boxer Muhammad Ali have had Parkinson's.

Boxers receive countless blows to the head, but in a survey only 1.14 percent of boxers have been found to have Parkinson's. In the normal population, the incidence is 1 percent of those above the age of 60.

Even back in Cullen's relatively recent playing days, players would often ''see stars'' while playing, but he recalls how they boxed on and nothing much was said.

Often they would try to fake it and carry on. Now they'd be marched off for a head-injury assessment.

Cullen says he hasn't had any ill effects from concussions, although he remembers being knocked out while playing fullback for Manawatū against Wellington in Palmerston North in 1995. He woke up in the dressing room, the result of an accidental knee clash to the head from Tana Umaga.

Cullen did suffer his share of other injuries, to his right knee and twice needing ankle repairs. When he played for Munster in Ireland he had three shoulder operations which means his range of overhead motion is not good.

However, he still goes to the gym which keeps him fit enough to play golf on a 2.7 handicap at Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club, five minutes drive from his home.

When at his prime, the preferred tackle technique was to go low, but now he notes players are bigger and stronger, and the upright tackle to shut down offloads has produced more collisions.

A father of four, his oldest son is boarding in year 9 at Palmerston North Boys' High School and his 12-year-old daughter will be off to Kāpiti College from where Cullen made the New Zealand Schools side in 1993 and 1994.

Phil Reid/Stuff Cullen at a Hurricanes training session at Upper Hutt in 2003.

Another former All Black, Paul Steinmetz, also has a son at Boys' High.

The way things work today, big schools would have worked hard to poach a player of Cullen's freakish talent from Kāpiti and Manawatū would probably not have secured his signature.

But back then Manawatū's influential All Black Frank Oliver was coaching Cullen in the New Zealand under-19s and between Oliver and Kia Toa coach Brian Toki, they brought Cullen to Palmerston North in 1995 where he signed for $160 a week as a rugby development officer.

Now 46, Cullen is still his humble self, the same as when he shared a house with another future All Black, Chresten Davis.

Cullen would simply tell me to just ask away, no filtering questions through a media prevention lackey.

These days he is with the commercial side of Property Brokers Ltd, out of its Kāpiti office, but can find himself at any of their 88 offices engaged in ambassadorial work.

Until last year he was doing Sky TV rugby comments duties. But he now says he's ''fully over it'' and out of it.

It got to the stage where if he mispronounced a player's name, he would cop abuse on social media and he just didn't need the grief. It also required him to keep an eye on all games, and it kept him away from home where he's happier watching his kids play sport.

Mafi steps up

At last, after a year's virtual vacuum, word reaches us that Manawatū rugby has found a new academy manager in the form of former Manawatū midfielder Lifeimi Mafi.

Since 2018 he has been the dean of Pasifika students at Palmerston North Boys' High School which should morph well into shepherding Manawatu's trove of young talent instead of waving them goodbye to Hawke's Bay and Canterbury.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF/Stuff Lifeimi Mafi, a hard player to bring down during his time with the Turbos.

Mafi, 40, fended off 27 other applicants, which were cut to four, all domiciled in Manawatū. He played for NZ in sevens, under-19s and 21s and with Frankie Bryant they were hard-hitting midfielders for Manawatū.

Mafi went via Taranaki to play 292 games as a professional for Munster and Perpignan and finished with the Turbos in 2018.