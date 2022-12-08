Entertainment and innocence giving women's sport its edge

Croatia's Bruno Petkovic, bottom, challenges for the ball with Japan's Maya Yoshida during the World Cup round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia on December 5.

Steve Stannard is a former Massey University academic and small business owner in Palmerston North.

OPINION: I played competitive football until I was about 20. Some of my teams were pretty good, and I still look fondly back on my time on the pitch.

These days I try to watch the “world” game on TV when I can. It’s more professional and therefore faster and more skilful than it used to be.

The football pinnacle is the men’s world cup, which is under way in Qatar. Regardless of the hoo-hah about whether it should be held at great environmental cost in a nation that disrespects basic human rights aside, it should be a great couple of weeks for fans.

But the enthusiasm I once had for watching this once-in-four-year event has waned. Not because of the skills, but because of the “diving”.

Gabi Rennie of New Zealand is challenged by Hyeri Kim of South Korea during an international friendly match at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.

The outcome of many games too often rests upon the ability of a player to dive to the ground just at the right moment so they can be awarded a penalty, which in most cases results in a goal.

These diving skills are so important it wouldn’t surprise me if, at the beginning of the year, players are required to attend ‘’acting school’’ where they learn to fool referees and polish their dives.

Women’s football, meanwhile, is growing spectacularly on the world stage, perhaps because more money is being spent in the women’s game.

The best thing about women’s football is there’s little fancy diving, at least for now, so the better teams not the better actors, win.

The women’s world cup is being jointly held by Australia and New Zealand next year, and it will possibly be the most-watched sporting event ever hosted here.

While men’s rugby doesn’t have the prima donnas the round ball engenders, it seems to have become bogged down in win-at-the-expense-of-spectacle and some would say boring play.

Black Fern star Ayesha Leti-I'Iga, women's rugby advocate Alice Soper and comedian Karen O'Leary were some of the celebrities at the t launch of the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup volunteer programme.

Again, the rapidly evolving women’s game has an innocence about it which produces a more flowing game and plenty of physicality.

The top women rugby players are now imposing athletes and resemble the builds of the men. Then the head-rattling “big hits” that will invariably occur will have devastating and potentially long-lasting impacts on the women’s bodies.

These women’s sports, including league and AFL across the ditch, are now being pushed hard by promoters, media, and governments alike. So much so that you’re more likely to find an Opposition Leader attending a women’s rugby game than the equivalent men’s match.

Part of this, of course, is that today’s political and social climate demands equal opportunity no matter what your gender is. And sport is the latest gender-related “political football”.

Aside from any politics, hopefully we will see many more young women involved in sport in their younger years, because participation is generally good for both social and health reasons.

But the latter is not always the case. Accident Compensation Commission (ACC) statistics from just before Covid indicate we spent easily the most on rugby injuries.

When football is added, the number of claims related to those games together are about the same as all other team sports combined.

So, the rise of professionalism in these women’s games may not be all positive. Because biological women’s bodies are not the same as men’s, but the parameters within which the games are played are the same, the extent of any increased burden on ACC is hard to predict.

But for the scorched-earth gender-equality warriors, true equality may only be reached when the amount the public spends through ACC on sport-related injury and disability for women is equal to that of the men.