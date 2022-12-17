Does liking a post make you more likely to post a vote?

There were huge disparities in voter turnout between different areas, 1News's Katie Bradford says - for example more than twice as many people voting in Devonport as in Ōtara.

Stefan Speller is a governance board chairman and central government public servant.

OPINION: This week Stuff reported Palmerston North city councillors did not approve of the council's communications team's electoral advertising. Especially the tag-line: “Want change? Vote.”

Andrea Vance also raised issues with a misdirected communications team in the Wellington City Council. This was about cringey content, effective use of taxpayer dollars and encouraging voter turnout.

These issues beg the question, what is the point of an external communications team within a council or territorial authority, and who are they accountable to?

Elected councillors direct the organisation, setting strategies, plans and budgets, while the operational matters are handled by the chief executive and senior management.

This means that council staff are responsible to their chief executive, who is in turn responsible to the elected officials.

So are the criticisms of councillors fair, or self-interested complaint?

It is well known a negative angle like "Want change? Vote." can attract more attention than a positive one.

A negative post in a community page about council's potholes or planterboxes will attract vastly more interest than something positive like the council's brilliant result in facilitating the sale of the old post office and High Flyers building to a hotel brand.

In Palmerston North, all but two councillors who stood for re-election were successful.

One was the lowest polling councillor in the 2019 election. He was also a Labour-endorsed candidate, indicative of a swing against the party at a national level.

The other was a very knowledgeable but quiet councillor, who was not very active in the last term or campaign period.

Although frustrating and clearly slanted, it doesn't seem that the "Want change? Vote." campaign seriously impacted candidates. The councillors are right to raise the issue of communications though.

I also took issue with the council's advertising on Facebook in this election.

The communications team stated what the big issues for voters were and should be. I suggested that the voters should tell the candidates and council what our issues should be – not the other way around.

To be clear, this is not directed at any communications member, rather at the chief executive and senior management.

Ultimately, this is the issue. Who is setting the direction the communications team is pushing?

It should be the chief executive, who then answers to the elected councillors. More often that not though, it seems that the communications team are on their own plan to entertain and drive engagement with council social media channels.

I regularly have people asking me why the council is posting '’content'’ to Facebook, rather than using ratepayer dollars on pothole repairs.

I think more residents know the names of the council's communications team than any of the elected councillors. This is especially as the team sign-off comment replies with their individual names.

Is online engagement a bad thing? Absolutely not. I encourage it strongly in businesses and organisations I work with - but it must support and gel with the strategy and plans for the organisation.

And does online engagement encourage people to vote? Not if the last elections are anything to go by. As communications have become more active and Facebook and Tiktok followers increase for councils nationwide, voter turnout continues to reduce.

Council communications have an essential place - communicating important and relevant community information.

I love a cat picture as much as anyone, maybe more, but I don't want that to be a ratepayer funded service.