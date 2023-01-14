When it comes to Awapuni racing, the answer lies in the soil

The grass track, which runs outside the artificial one, has been deemed ‘unsafe’ and a review put it down to years of neglect.

OPINION: So now we know why the Awapuni racecourse has been controversially shut down by NZ Thoroughbred Racing after the track was deemed unsafe.

One of New Zealand's top three training-racing centres, it's only open for training.

A review has put it down to years of neglect and band-aiding in which the track soil has been allowed to be severely compacted instead of being aerated and cored and the irrigation system was inadequate.

It took only four days after the meeting on December 10 was abandoned following race one to discover the problem, one that will inflict financially on the Race group and its six constituent racing clubs.

There should have been no excuse with the NZ Sports Turf Institute on Awapuni's doorstep at the back of Massey University.

Its experienced agronomist, Brendan Hannan, was at home watching the December 10 race and after the abandonment he was at Awapuni within the hour.

A horse slipped at the 50-metre crossing to the new synthetic track at the 1300-metre mark.

The horses had to stride from the main grass track onto the wax-sand fabric of the synthetic chute and then back onto grass.

Soil samples taken there below 20 to 25mm were found to be visibly drier than in the top 25mm.

The combination of a thin wetter layer at the surface after watering or rain, which couldn't drain away, brought the risk of slipping.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Race chief executive Tim Savell says the organisation is committed to fixing any issues.

Moisture meter readings taken from where the horse slipped showed it was 26% drier than other parts of the track and as high as 37.3% elsewhere.

Throw in the unwieldy, tired and inconsistent irrigation system, in fact four systems now a new one services the synthetic track, which has been watering four soil profiles on the course.

And yet the track manager at Race's other venue at Trentham can press a button at home to turn on the one irrigation system, which is what Awapuni has planned.

While there's a clamour for heads to roll, the first priority is to prevent jockeys and horses rolling.

Race chief executive Tim Savell has been in the hot seat for little more than a year.

He came out of speedway where meets are cancelled after a few drops of rain, but didn't expect it in racing.

The buck stops with the chief executive of course, but he must rely on the turf crew and there is much blurring, publicly anyway, about who is responsible.

Decades back, the old caretakers spent a lifetime working on the country's tracks and had innate experience, whereas now a lot of new staff have come in to the industry.

NZ Thoroughbred Racing's Darin Balcombe, a former Awapuni general manager and Te Kawau and Whanganui rugby player, confirmed Awapuni had been put on notice after the showery November 11 meeting was abandoned after two races because of ''shifty'' underfoot conditions.

And yet there was a repeat in December and the course had been closed since.

Savell said of all the courses in New Zealand needing care and attention, Awapuni would've been top of the list.

The lucrative Boxing Day races went to Ōtaki, but at a cost because it's not a Race venue.

Nor is the closest, at Woodville, whereby the way they don't irrigate. Two other Race meetings have since gone to Trentham.

Intensive work was finished on the Awapuni troublespots this week, coring and verti-draining, and while the February meeting is unlikely, the good news is that the big Sires Produce Stakes meeting on April 1 might go ahead at Awapuni.

A set of trials will have to be raced there before that.

From May 7 through to October 12 there will be nine race days on the synthetic track.

The entire main grass course was to be renovated from this month, but because contractors are unavailable, that won't now start until October and might take a year, impacting heavily on meetings.

Race has listed alternative venues for 15 meetings with the 2024 Boxing Day bonanza potentially to be run at New Plymouth.

NZTR withholds paying meeting fees to clubs that fail to provide a safe racing surface as it did to Awapuni in December.

Awapuni has history, meetings abandoned in 2009, 2011 and December 2016 after a week in which 39mm of rain fell with lush wet grass on top of a dry base. Same story.

The 600-metre turn at Manawatū has given Manawatū problems for at least six years and jockeys said the horses were moving there in the December race.

With health and safety paramount, the liability falls back on racing clubs and the jockeys call the day.

As recently as December 30 the NZ Jockeys' Association wrote to Race saying ''the jockeys have no confidence in the Awapuni track''.