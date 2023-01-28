Learning to swim becomes a public safety issue

The Palmerston North Surf Lifesaving Club patrols Himatangi Beach, where it has been remarkably flat this summer.

Peter Lampp is a sports commentator and former Manawatū Standard sports editor based in Palmerston North.

OPINION: Palmerston North Surf Lifesaving Club people regularly point out that negotiating the intersection across State Highway 1 en route to Himatangi is many times more risky than braving the surf at the beach.

Maybe so, but drownings have been happening all over the shop and they should be preventable, perhaps if councils or the government provided free learn-to-swim lessons.

Sadly, fewer people can swim these days and in Manawatū one figure has it that only about 2500 kids receive swim lessons out of about 15,000.

Where once every primary school had a pool, now fewer than 60% do because many pools are old and expensive to maintain.

There's been a shortage of swim teachers and lifeguards at public pools since Covid and lessons don't come cheaply at about $150 a term.

At Palmerston North's Lido, adults who can't swim frequently leap off the diving boards and have to be hauled out by lifeguards. Parents blithely drop off kids who can't swim.

Meanwhile, the Palmerston North surf club at Himatangi, founded in 1947, will be celebrating their 75th jubilee in June, if a year late thanks to that bug.

Like every surf club they hammer the message of “swim between the flags”, but for many swimmers their ears may as well be painted on. Most west coast beaches are long and people prefer to enter the water in front of their cars, or from their houses, sometimes into rips.

While the Himatangi lifeguards try to keep a long eye on those further afield, almost no-one drowns when swimming in patrolled areas.

About three weeks ago a mother and daughter who'd been swimming between the flags at the turn of the tide in rough surf had to be rescued by an IRB (inflatable rescue boat). Fortunately they had a boogie board between them, but got a real fright.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The Palmerston North Surf Lifesaving Club is celebrating its 75th jubilee this year.

The west coast beaches can be dangerous because they're open to the ocean, from Castlecliff to Tangimoana, Himatangi, Foxton to Waitārere south. The clubs share an IRB call-out squad and a club can perform 20 rescues when there's a rogue rip running.

Palmerston North club chairman Alec Mackay reports Himatangi has been remarkably flat this summer and with fewer bluebottles. Unusually, many fishing boats have been using the beach as have kayakers paddling out to fish for snapper.

But at Himatangi, currents typically run parallel to the beach between two sandbars and one hour after low tide can spell trouble. Lifeguards are often out on the second bar.

A lifeguard wouldn't do a rescue without a flotation device and Mackay says even if swimmers have a boogie board or a chillybin lid, they will be able to float. His club has the big paddleboards they use on Bondi Rescue in Sydney because they can get out 50% quicker than a swimmer.

A hole regularly forms about half a kilometre down from the flagged area at Himatangi. On a beautiful summer's day in 2013 with only light surf running, a man was caught in that hole and drowned after being swept out in a rip. The coroner later found he'd smoked synthetic cannabis beforehand.

The previous year a man who'd been drinking alcohol drowned after a rip got him.

Three years ago, only the chance appearance of a boogie boarder saved a woman and a boy, who couldn't swim, from drowning.

In 2005 a Japanese gent entered the water outside the flags about where the Kaikokopu Stream enters the surf and he was swept out and drowned.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Four people drowned in one week last year in the Manawatū River at Ahimate Park in Palmerston North.

Up to 75% of migrants new to New Zealand have had no experience with water and after four drowned in the Manawatū River last year, the Lido has run classes for Karen people. Migrants are keen to learn and one Manawatū swim coach boasts 28 ethnicities in her squad.

As for surf beaches, my philosophy is if they aren't patrolled, then no swimming; it's worked so far for me. There's no good reason to ever swim at Piha where two people drowned last week, not with the weight of water which comes in and with rips at both ends.

Mount Maunganui has its inshore dumpers, Riversdale (Wairarapa) has its rip and big surf while in Coromandel, warm your backside at Hot Water Beach by all means but don't swim there, nor at the steep Whiritoa nor at Opoutere where a Takapau family sadly came to grief last week.

Such beaches come with warnings about the dangers, but who reads them?

Sea conditions change and swimming at the Lido, where the baseline should be to swim 200 to 300 metres in deep water, is not the same as in boiling surf.

Non-swimmers should note a drowning can take 20 seconds so maybe a frolic in the shallows is best.