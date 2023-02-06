What does Utikere's promotion mean for Palmerston North?

Stefan Speller is a governance board chairman and central government public servant. Views expressed are that of the individual.

OPINION: Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere has recently been appointed as the Chief Whip for the Labour Party. An impressive feat for a first term MP, and following from his chairmanship of the Health Select Committee in May 2022.

But what is a whip and what does this mean for us in Palmerston North?

The phrase 'whip' comes from the British Parliament, and refers to huntsman using whips to bring stray hunting dogs back into the main pack. The Green Party instead uses the word 'musterer'.

Chief Whips effectively serve as the Executive Officer for caucus, setting budgets and helping to settle differences between members. Outside of Cabinet, there is not a lot that goes on without the knowledge of the Chief Whip.

The role includes organising which MPs will speak in debates, and making sure they are in the house and select committees when needed.

If an MP wants leave from Parliament, they first need the approval of the whip. The whip can cast votes in the chamber, including proxy votes for those on leave, on behalf of the party.

Whips are also responsible for the pastoral care and development of MP's, especially new members. On the other hand this also includes bringing MPs into line or censuring for breaches of party discipline.

David Unwin/Stuff As chief whip Tangi Utikere approves leave for MPs.

Utikere will be the Chief Whip of the 64 member Labour caucus. This is the largest caucus in Parliament since the establishment of MMP in 1993.

What does this mean for Palmerston North residents?

In many ways Utikere's promotion will not change much for Palmerston North residents. His electorate office and staff will remain able to assist and residents with concerns and dealing with Government. This work is largely completed by locally based public servants, rather than the MP themselves.

We may see Utikere more on the 6pm news, as he will move to sit in the seat behind the Prime Minister in Parliament. He is also more likely to be seen at the side of Ministers in interviews in the Parliamentary 'bridge run' or on the black and white tiles.

However, we may see him less in Palmerston North as his role becomes more significant in Wellington. Although Utikere has been careful and busy in attending local events, this will be an additional strain on the time he has available for the community.

Palmerston North may benefit from greater influence that Utikere can bring to bear on local issues, development or investment opportunities.

Former Palmerston North MP and Cabinet Minister, Iain Lees-Galloway, also served as a Labour whip in 2013 and 2014.

Lees-Galloway says that: "It's good for communities when their MP takes on any responsibility in Government. The person who most understands their needs has more influence than most MPs when decisions are made.

"As Chief Whip, Tangi isn't at the Cabinet table, but he will be involved in key strategic decisions for the Labour Party. That's good news for people in Palmerston North. Even better is that it's a strong signal we can expect to see him in Cabinet in the future."