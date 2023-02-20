'Inward' research funding model applied to 'outward' tertiary sector

The relationship between research and university coffers is problematic, writes former professor Steve Stannard.

Steve Stannard is a former Massey University academic and small business owner in Palmerston North.

OPINION: Twenty years ago the New Zealand Government set up the Performance Based Research Fund.

The idea of it was to reward institutions that conferred degrees – universities, polytechs, and wanaga – for their research activity.

To teach at degree level and above necessitates teaching the latest knowledge; that which research activity produces. So, institutions which did good quality research would be rewarded.

That reward was money – around 15% of the total that was previously given to tertiary institutions based simply on enrolment numbers.

Research-active institutions, primarily the universities, supported the idea, because it was a way they could get a bigger piece of the public funding pie.

The polytechs and smaller institutions were probably less enamoured by the whole thing because, with staff that were generally research-inactive, they would lose out.

The fund, which comes around every six years, requires all academic staff members of the participating institutions to submit a research ‘’portfolio’’ which is then judged by appointed peers. The portfolios are graded as A, B, C, or research inactive (read fail).

Getting an A means that the university is financially rewarded through that staff member by getting something like three times as much funding as a C.

On top of this, different disciplines are linked to differing ‘‘weightings’’ in terms of funding in acknowledgement of the differing costs of doing research in different disciplines.

For example, science-based research is generally costlier than, for example, history research. So, while history has a multiple of one, most science research of the same quality would be rewarded with twice as much money.

Putting that into numbers, a B grade researcher in, for example, chemistry, would get (for the university) twice as much money as an education, economics, or history researcher who was also a B.

Now, the institutions are instructed by the Tertiary Education Commission, the managers of this very complex and costly exercise, not to judge individual academics by their score because often the amount and quality of research they do is beyond their control.

However, in practice and in my experience as an academic manager, an individual academic’s Performance Based Research Fund score has a significant influence on their perceived value within the organisation.

With universities and polytechs being cash-strapped, this is hardly surprising. For example, an A-grader in science, health, or medicine can bring in a large portion of their salary through the fund rather than relying directly on university coffers. And then they will experience support for their research activities where lesser mortals wouldn’t.

In 2019/20 the fund was reviewed by an “independent expert panel” which proffered a number of recommendations. The minister of the time, Chris Hipkins, then released a Cabinet paper outlining the proposed changes to the next Performance Based Research Fund round based on these recommendations.

Primarily, these require funding “to reflect the bicultural nature of Aotearoa New Zealand and the special role and status of the Treaty of Waitangi”, and that “different approaches and resources are needed to ensure that the measurement of research excellence leads to equitable outcomes”.

The new funding model “should encourage and recognise the full diversity of epistemologies, knowledges, and methodologies to reflect Aotearoa New Zealand’s people…. [and] supporting Māori researchers and research in the PBRF.”

A 2020 study found Māori and Pacific academics were underpaid and under-promoted, while New Zealand universities ranked near the bottom of a UNICEF report card on educational equality.

Practically, the Hipkins paper called for weighting Maori-related research to a multiple of three. That is, a portfolio describing Maori-related research activity would be three-times as valuable to the university as, for example, an equivalent education portfolio.

Further, a researcher who identifies as Māori will be given a weighting of two-and-a-half times as much as someone who does not. In other words, that Māori academic will bring in more than twice as much money as an equivalent non-Maori academic.

Finally, these weightings are multiple, such that a Māori academic researching things Māori will be “worth” to the institution seven-and-a-half times as much as a Pākehā or Asian academic of the same research level.

So, academics identifying as Māori and conducting Māori-related research are going to be “gold” to tertiary education institutions, because their entire salaries and possibly more will be paid for directly from the fund.

The immediate effect of this will be that competition between universities for Māori academics will be fierce. They will be able to command very good salaries and be well-supported in undertaking good Māori-specific research. This is a clear goal of the changes proposed by Hipkins.

On the other hand, a longer-term effect will be disenfranchising non-Māori academics and less interest from universities in supporting research activity not linked to things Māori – especially if individual institutions continue judging or rewarding individual staff members based on their Performance Based Research Fund income.

If an ethnicity-based value system like this had been in place 20 years ago I would certainly not have emigrated from Australia to take up an academic role in New Zealand.

It is an inward-focused initiative from the Government being applied to a sector which should be well and truly facing outwards – particularly if attracting full fee-paying international students is a goal.

The Tertiary Education Commission (TEC), charged with managing Performance Based Research Funding, is now working to implement these change for the next funding evaluation in 2026.