New Zealand's scattergun rugby won't get the job done

Anton Lienert-Brown of the Chiefs receives medical attention during the round one Super Rugby Pacific match between Crusaders and Chiefs at Orangetheory Stadium, on February 24.

Peter Lampp is a sports commentator and former Manawatū Standard sports editor based in Palmerston North

OPINION: We must question whether the lessons handed to New Zealand rugby by Ireland last year have been heeded.

Judging by the latest editions of Super Rugby where the play by our teams has been as loose as a goose, it seems not.

Oh, there was one 'learning'. In the Crusaders-Chiefs opener, tap kicks, which Ireland employed, were taken on attack close to the line.

But otherwise our teams are playing glorified sevens, still going wide on first phase, passes being flung everywhere and at Dunedin the butterfingered Highlanders' flings totally flattered the Blues who ran up 60 without having to tighten up.

It might be entertaining and what the New Zealand rugby public craves, rather than the mauling and artillery duels endemic in the Six Nations. It is also Super Rugby, not the All Blacks.

But the Super teams should be laying some sort of base so when the All Blacks convene they don't have to transition to completely different rugby.

The World Cup will not be won in France with jelly-bean rugby because Ireland for one, and probably France, know how to shut it down.

In the opening Super game, the first maul wasn't employed until the 36th minute, and then Crusader Codie Taylor slipped over and negated it.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders hooker Codie Taylor, centre, had a try disallowed in the first half against the Chiefs in Christchurch.

Grubber kicks appear to be in vogue on attack and the Chiefs have them worked out, although not so Beauden Barrett whose grubbers too often thud into defenders' legs.

Super Rugby should be a pure New Zealand breeding ground. Last season the Crusaders of all people felt the need to recruit Pumas No 8 Pablo Matera.

This year, because the Chiefs lost prop Angus Taávao to injury, they went out and recruited 34-year-old Irishman John Ryan at the expense of an aspiring Kiwi.

The Highlanders have regularly employed aliens and have recruited two more, 32-year-old English flyhalf Freddie Burns and Argentinian outside back Martin Bogado, neither of any benefit to NZ rugby.

Take Manawatū's young Josiah Maraku who was shunned by our Super outfits and was now the starting centre for Lyon in France.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Josiah Maraku is now starting centre for Lyon in France.

It's sad but centre Anton Lienert-Brown appears to be an injury waiting to happen and we should worry about Will Jordan with his migraines, which we're told are not concussion-related.

It's of great concern to me that the Blues are using Roger Tuivasa-Sheck as a battering ram at No 12.

He is no wrecking ball of Ngane Laumape ilk and is no ordinary league convert; he's a superstar who would carve up from fullback given the chance.

Meanwhile, Laumape is mending a knee injury with Kobe Steelers in Japan.

Former Manawatū wing George Tilsley at Perpignan is serving a seven-week suspension for stomping on French halfback Morgan Parra's arm while Manawatu prop Maáfu Fia comes off the bench for Perpignan.

It is positive for our rugby that we have three wings who no one seems able to tackle, Shaun Stevenson, Mark Telea and Salesi Rayasi.

Stevenson and Telea have an uncanny ability to be slippery while Rayasi also adds brute strength.

Full marks to World Rugby for reducing time-wasting, notably lineouts forming ''without delay'', without a kōrero beforehand.

The quicker lineouts appear to lead to more steals, but speedier play won't be so popular with the lumbering gents up north.

The biggest time-waster now remains the subbing of players, 16 of them to trundle on usually interrupting flow in the second half. There doesn't appear to be a cure.

Nor is there is any resolve to dump the yellow and red cards and emulate the NRL by putting players on report.

Meanwhile, to its shame, NZ Rugby has undermined All Blacks coach Ian Foster by its eagerness to appoint his successor when he has eight months to run.

It has been a shocking example of employee relations, forcing him to defend himself.

Instead of planning to name the new coach in less than six weeks' time, it should have given him a fair run and kept the decks clear until after October 28 in Paris.

Let's hope Foster adds to their embarrassment by winning the World Cup.

It should also have been chief executive Mark Robinson who fronted the media with the announcement on Wednesday rather than chair Patsy Reddy.

Deafening silence

There was barely a peep when our super golfer Lydia Ko played and won $1.2 million in Saudi Arabia recently.

This was another clear case of sportswashing by the Saudis where women's rights are repressed and yet women golfers flock there to put food on the table.

When Greg Norman's LIV Golf takes the obscene Saudi bullion, there is a justified uproar.

There was no difference between high-profile women playing golf in Saudi Arabia and the Saudi tourism authority sponsoring the upcoming FIFA women's World Cup.