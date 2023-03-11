Gordie Gray was literally a larger-than-life character

Peter Lampp is a sports commentator and former Manawatū Standard sports editor based in Palmerston North.

OPINION: Stories abound about the genial giant Gordon Gray who was a sporting colossus in Manawatū.

He would play rugby with broken bones, broken fingers he would straighten himself, and when he hit a cricket ball or a golf ball he was so powerful it went into orbit.

He loved regaling everyone with stories from his 20 years of senior rugby as a lock with his beloved College Old Boys. He played until he was 52 – that was in a senior B game alongside son Brendon in the early 1980s.

Last Saturday, 30 years later, he died aged 82.

At times Gordon weighed up to 20 stone (127 kilograms in today's scales). For a huge man, he had skills, also excelling in basketball as a rep, cricket and golf and as a long-range goalkicker.

Half of Palmerston North has heard him tell of the day he booted the winning goal from inside his own half to beat Feilding at Johnston Park.

Unknown/Stuff The victorious Central School A team of 1950 captained by Gordon Gray (with ball).

Those were the days of square-toed leather boots and heavy leather footballs.

They say he could lose a stone in sweat in a pre-season game and put it all back on at the after-match function. His elixir was the old Waitemata ale and two gulps emptied a handle.

His metabolism was such that at the end of the night he'd be the only one talking sense.

Gray moonlighted as a bouncer at pubs. His hands were the size of dinner plates and on the field he was both a protector and an enforcer. Once he turned up to play pennants golf at Linton Camp with a hand bandaged having knocked out a gent he found syphoning petrol from his car.

COB would never lose a scrum when Gray was locking. They had other tough nuts like props Roy Gaskin and Duncan Rossiter who played many games for Manawatū whereas Gray played just once. That was in 1974 as a 34-year-old against Whanganui.

A hard man, he didn't look as if he was going to menace anyone. But in those days punishment was meted out on the field and ''Gordie'' usually warned an opponent before he acted.

One day at Te Kawau, a young Kevin Bryson was being set upon out on the wing when Gray arrived and dealt to the assailants. Then he picked Bryson up by the shorts with a wedgie lift.

Another day a Te Kawau lock climbing all over Gray didn't heed his three warnings and found himself airborne.

Opponents hooking the ball in a scrum weren't tolerated. Locks bound around hips then so they could free an arm and whack the impudent hooker.

Gray once mistimed his punch and clouted his own hooker, Bill Clarke.

Unknown/Stuff Gordon Gray and son Brendon in a posed shot with the Hankins Shield.

Clarke remembered Gray would just stand at a lineout and win the ball and he preferred to trot to the next scrum rather than gallop out in the open too often.

One day the town bully was baiting young COB players in a pub so Gray warned him off and suggested they sort it out the next day. The bully didn't show.

Gray was the front person in the Cassius the Colt mascot on the Oval when someone ran on and tackled them. Gray disengaged from the horse and decked the guy.

Much of his working life he spent at the Longburn freezing works where he became a union rep and where he would claim to lift a whole beast and hang it up alone.

When the works closed he set up a home-kill butchery in Ashhurst.

As an absolutely one-eyed spectator in his faded old COB jacket, he became noisily allergic to referees, so much so a referee once strode off and offered Gray his whistle.

Unknown/Stuff Quality golf after his rugby-playing days.

He was a Manawatū second-grade cricket rep as a batsman from Old Boys. Opposing teams knew if they didn't get him early he'd bash them all over the place.

A great backer of horses, he often boasted of big winnings and one day he did win $54,000 off a pick-six bet.

He got to be a single-figure pennants golfer and such a huge hitter that Linton team-mates would often go hunting for his ball two fairways away. Later, rugby injuries forced him to play out of a golf cart.

As a youngster at Central School, his extreme size forced him out of rugby to play soccer. On leaving Queen Elizabeth Technical College he went bridge-building and played for the Weber club from where he represented the Dannevirke sub-union.

His next move was to Rongotea in 1961-62 before leaving Te Kawau for COB.

In 1966, he contemplated moving to Australia to play rugby league for Balmain, but he married and nothing came of it.

At COB, he was club captain, president and a life member. Ever the club man, every Sunday he made sure his kids cleaned the COB clubrooms.