Almanack publication means having to re-live 2022 season

The 87th edition of the Rugby Almanack is done with some trepidation.

Peter Lamppy is a sports commentator and former sports editor based in Manawatū.

OPINION: For Manawatū rugby citizenry, opening the 87th edition of the Rugby Almanack is done with some trepidation.

It means having to revisit arguably the most gloomy season in Manawatū's 137 years as a rugby province.

As the Almanack attests, the Turbos men lost every game (by a whopping average margin of 26) and the Cyclones women won just once, over Wellington, and were relegated.

The shortage of shekels saw coach Peter Russell lose his job and respected forwards coach Greg Fleming snapped up by the Fijian Drua.

READ MORE:

* Lounge-bound sporting tragics have Sky as backstop

* Turbos and Cyclones lock in coaches for another year

* White knight the saviour of Jets basketballers



What the province needs is a benefactor such as Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds who with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, decided for something to do to adopt struggling Welsh soccer club Wrexham.

They have them on track for promotion back to the English league.

Check out the excellent doco, Welcome To Wrexham, on Disney+.

Marty Melville/PHOTOSPORT The Turbos were at a disadvantage last year without a top sponsor (file photo).

The Turbos were also hamstrung last year partly by not having a $200,000 front-of-jersey sponsor and so far we haven't heard any whispers on that front.

The Manawatū comments in the Almanack, not written by me, allude to the fact the Higgins Group supported the union for 17 years and that last year the team was limited to 29 players.

Unofficially we hear 28 players have been corralled for this year's campaign with only four spots left for new coach Mike Rogers to fill.

Perhaps there will be more enlightenment at next week's Manawatū Rugby Union annual meeting.

A request for a list of contracted players revealed mostly the names of the young men who had been signed earlier.

Since then chairman Tim Myers has confirmed first five-eighth Brett Cameron is returning; they will need halfback Luke Campbell, flanker TK Howden and the rest of last season's spine.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Brett Cameron will return to the Turbos this season (file photo).

People close to other Turbos confirm more players have been contracted and yet the union is strangely drip-feeding names on Facebook.

We hear grim news that Manawatū lock Micaiah Torrance-Read has suffered a serious knee injury while playing only his second game for Canadian club Toronto Arrows, also the team of former Manawatū fullback Sam Malcolm.

Mobile lock Mickey Woolliams is back training with Varsity after stints at Counties Manukau and Taranaki and Manawatū could do worse than signing him quick smart after he escaped from under Manawatū noses in 2019. He is only 27.

In positive news, fullback Sam Coles, just turned 19 and fresh out of Palmerston North Boys' High School, has been starting for the Hurricanes under-20s in the national tournament at Taupō.

With him have been three-quarter Waqa Nalaga, halfback Jordi Viljoen, hooker Raymond Tuputupu and lock Hunter Morrison who Manawatū unfortunately gifted to Hawke's Bay.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Black Ferns and Turbos player Selica Winiata has 114 tries under her belt (file photo).

Meanwhile, back to the Almanack where of course the World Cup-winning Black Ferns adorn the cover.

But delve deeper into the women's game and Manawatū's irrepressible fullback ''Selica Shorty” Winiata probably deserves what NZ Rugby deputy chair Farah Palmer has, a damehood.

She weighs only 52 kilograms and so I checked and discovered she is the lightest player in women's provincial rugby and yet she has survived being a constable and playing 137 first-class games. She has also scored an astonishing 114 tries.

It's not over yet. Even though she is also veering towards refereeing, she told me last year after a Kia Toa club game she wants to bring up a century of matches for the Cyclones.

She's sitting on 95 and holds nine Cyclones records and remarked that if she was a guy she would've run up 300.

David Unwin/Stuff Despite Stannard’s efforts, the Gravel and Tar Classic is a male-dominated race.

Aussie mafia rules

While on women's sport, it's not always easy to muster teams.

Just ask Palmerston North's Steve Stannard who each year is the promoter for the only official UCI cycling race in the country, the 140km Gravel and Tar Classic.

Stannard, who is now a Cycling NZ board member, has three times run an equivalent women's race with some funding from the world body and a few overseas sponsors.

He'd like to do it again, but he's being stymied by his old country, Australia.

There are not as many women riders or teams so he needs to piggyback on races in Australia. There they pay for teams to come to their races such as the Tour Down Under from Europe, the United States and a team from New Zealand, but when Stannard has reached out to them, they say ''we're not going to let you get our riders''.

There is a space of one weekend between their two events where the teams could come to Manawatū, but the powerful people who run the races in Australia aren't for sharing with New Zealand.

So the Gravel and Tar is stuck as a men's race and following it this year when Stannard helped run the national criterium championships at Massey University, he could muster only nine elite women road riders.