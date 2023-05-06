Tuivasa-Sheck has been a done a disservice by rugby union

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is tackled during the Blues round three Super Rugby Pacific match against the Hurricanes on March 11.

Peter Lampp is a sports commentator and former sports editor based in Palmerston North.

OPINION: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck deserved better than being shoved down the bash-man's track when he converted to rugby.

Here was one of the best fullbacks in rugby league being lumbered with the No 12 jersey, a position which only served to blunt his skills.

Little surprise then that he's off to finish his career in the NRL with the Warriors next year, as a fullback. No way would the Mt Smart brigade contemplate using Tuivasa-Sheck as a bulldozer.

I refused to subscribe to the view that as soon as the switch back was made known, that Tuivasa-Sheck had been a failure at rugby. He was never given a shot at fullback.

Both the Blues and the All Blacks must carry the can for this.

It was almost the opposite of what rugby league did to Ngani Laumape when the Warriors eventually exiled him to the wing, even though he was a ball carrier with force.

Tuivasa-Sheck had all the evasive skills, slick hands and feet, and so rugby chucked him into the one position in the backline which required the fewest deft skills.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Tuivasa-Sheck announcing his return to rugby league and the New Zealand Warriors.

Over in league they use big bruisers such as Tohu Harris to lug the ball up into tacklers and then to fall over. Tuivasa-Sheck was never that sort of lump.

Neither probably was fellow All Black David Havili and yet All Blacks coach Ian Foster is likely to retain him at second-five this year.

Havili always has a mistake in him, such as the intercept pass he fired in the loss to France in Paris in 2021, and the huge gap he left against the Chiefs last Saturday, which allowed Damian McKenzie to set up a vital try.

Jordie Barrett may get the All Blacks out of a hole at No 12, but they shouldn't overlook Tasman's flying brick, Levi Aumua.

He was good enough to be picked for the All Blacks XV last year and has been smashing through walls for Moana Pasifika.

Kitchen dynasty

Feilding's Kitchen family have more than made their mark in rugby.

Noel Kitchen was the most recent loss. A prop out of the Feilding Old Boys club who played eight games for Manawatu in 1961 and 1963, he died in April.

Four of his cousins also played for Manawatu, although they wore the yellow of Feilding across the Johnston Park paddock.

Brian eclipsed them all by playing 66 games for Manawatū (1962-69) in the tough front rows of the 60s.

He later chaired the Manawatū Rugby Union judicial committee and was most open about those who had done wrong when I called, a far cry from the suppression of judicial outcomes today.

The other cousins were Don Kitchen, 46 games between 1962 and 1969 on the wing and brother Rex Kitchen, 9 games in 1967 as a midfield back. Colin Garnett, son of a Kitchen sister, also played for Manawatū, 14 times in 1955-56 as did uncle Ray Kitchen (5 games, 1935-37).

Many other Kitchens have played or coached senior rugby.

Multi-nationals

Rugby players of today have lots of options. Take Manawatu's contracted 19-year-old first five-eighth Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula.

His father Steve is a Fijian Kiwi, his mother Norma, who is All Black Richie Mounga's older sister, is Tongan-Samoan while Isaiah was raised in Queensland. With all that in mind and considering he was born in Christchurch, he has five nations to pick from.

He is a talent who hasn't been picked in the New Zealand under-20 squad this year. They have gone for Hurricane Harry Godfrey, Hamiltonian Taha Kemara from the Crusaders academy and Ajay Faleafaga (Otago) instead.

Supplied Fijian under-20 players in their Hurricanes colours, Waqa Nalaga, left, and Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, right, flanking College Old Boys' club coach Bryan Matenga.

Armstrong-Ravula said he doesn't have to settle on his preferred nation until after under-20s rugby, and he'll still be eligible for them next year. Instead, he is off to get extra experience by joining the Fijian under-20s this year alongside his College Old Boys team-mate, centre Waqa Nalaga.

Nalaga was in the NZ under-19 team to South Africa last year when he went by the name of Epeli Waqaicece. By next year, both lads will be NPC players.

Marshall unwanted

Justin Marshall might not be everyone's cup of char, but dumping him from Sky's Rugby World Cup commentary team to France seemed extreme.

Unlike most former All Blacks, he would criticise them when necessary, even if too often he'd annoyingly try to find a way to rule out an All Blacks' try.

Since the news broke, we haven't heard him since. He could be too verbose when the pictures told the story, but Jeff Wilson has the same affliction.

Maybe Marshall's altercation off the field with All Black Akira Ioane last year might not have done him any favours.

While Tony Johnson does a fine job calling games, Grant Nisbett, who has been covering tests since 1984, has got the slot for France.