Richie McCaw carried Kiwi sporting pride up the Abbey aisle

Richie McCaw, right, with National Party leader Christopher Luxon in London for the coronation of King Charles III.

Peter Lampp is a sports commentator and former sports editor based in Manawatū.

OPINION: It was a proud New Zealand sporting moment when Richie McCaw strode into view trooping up the aisle of Westminster Abbey on Saturday with not a referee in sight.

Someone on TVNZ had even referred to him as Sir Richie, but the self-effacing Kiwi bloke devoid of ego had twice turned down a knighthood and yet was still invited to the King Charles coronation.

In 2011, he considered it too early to carry the knightly burden while he was still hitting rucks. It also meant he could socialise with his mates without the imperial ''Sir'' honorific.

Our prime ministers come and go, perhaps not as often as Britain's, but an All Blacks captain of such esteem, and the only man on earth to captain any team to two Rugby World Cup wins, will always hold a permanent ambassadorship.

Until he appeared at the Abbey, the whole spectacular caboodle seemed to be a British thing and if it had cost $203 million, then it was their pounds sterling, not ours.

McCaw looked in fine fettle in his hired morning suit, a rare All Black forward to have shed weight since retiring from rugger.

At Westminster, where every notary seemed medalled up, he could have done with more ribbons to accompany his Order of New Zealand (ONZ), which happens to be New Zealand's highest honour. He was there as our ONZ representative.

No more than 20 living New Zealanders may hold the ONZ and McCaw at 35 was the youngest when it was conferred in 2015.

Supplied Seeing Richie McCaw stroll into view on the TV was a moment of pride.

Since Sir Murray Halberg died in November, the only other ONZ holder of sporting fame is 87-year-old Sir Bob Charles.

There are currently only 17 ONZ holders and another of them is Manawatū's professor of Māori studies, Sir Mason Durie.

There could be other medals struck for Richie, he of rural North Otago bloodlines. As a glider pilot he could be anointed an august Member of the Free Flight Order and as a helicopter pilot there could be the Rotor Guild Oak Leaves.

As someone who played with a broken foot in the 2011 World Cup final, he should be bestowed with the Royal Podiatry Cross for Bravery and as the best ball-stealing flanker he deserves to be a Member of the Most Courageous Order of Jackallers.

As for the coronation, well New Zealand got a free-trade agreement out of it, so it was worth the trip for the prime minister.

In terms of sport, be grateful Britain has given sport to the world and has long had the knack of inventing sports. The colonisers brought with them rugby, soccer-football, netball, tennis, golf and cricket, all Kiwi staples to this day.

Charles and the royals are dab hands at polo and while the sport is said to have started in India, the Britishers conquered India and spread polo to the world, including to our shores.

Meanwhile, all credit to Charles and his consort after being crowned. It was a fine balancing act by both of them, perhaps related to their time in the stirrups, that they avoided the bejewelled crowns pitching off their heads onto the Westminster, not Axminster, carpet.

Richie was seated well up in the Abbey pecking order and had there been a tumbling crown, he would surely have pounced and secured the jackal.

Richie was in the formal part of the coronation procession, entering three paces ahead of Lord Sebastian Coe, the world athletics baron, while opposite them was a commoner with his hands in his pockets showing no respect for the great sportsmen passing by. At Augusta National he would've been frogmarched out.

The disappointment of the whole coronation was that Richie, being rugby royalty, did not appear on the palace balcony with the other regals.

As for the occasion, full marks to TV3 for doing the flaming obvious and going with the BBC coverage while TVNZ wasted taxpayers’ dollars by being onsite with a teapot trying to find inane Kiwi angles among the drenched masses.

Refereeing frustration escalates

Lesser teams in sport often suffer subconscious bias from referees and the Warriors have long felt it.

That their sponsor came out and suggested the NRL referees were cheats was understandably emotional, but probably won't break the cycle. Last week the Warriors were never going to get the same leeway as the reigning premiers, Penrith.

Manawatū Turbos coaches have privately said over the years that referees penalise them more readily than they do the top sides. Maybe it's not intentional, but it happens; it's only lowly Manawatū.

At Napier in 2020, when Manawatū were being pedantically pinged, it got to captain Jamie Booth who was admonished like a schoolboy by referee Nick Briant. Soon after, in frustration, Booth unwisely tried to stop a try with his foot and his leg was horribly mangled.