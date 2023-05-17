No place for 'first punch' protesters in our society

A video recap of the 23-day occupation of Parliament's grounds in February and March 2022.

Steve Stannard is a former Massey University academic and small business owner in Palmerston North.

OPINION: As an academic exercise physiologist, I taught undergraduate (UG) skeletal muscle metabolism for many years.

That topic revolved largely around how muscle used fuel that enabled it to contract.

Muscle contraction somewhere in the body is required for just about everything we do, but especially during exercise. So skeletal muscle metabolism is a pretty important topic.

For convenience and simplicity of understanding, we’d divide muscle metabolism into three parts according to the main fuel and then how long that fuel could sustain a contracting muscle.

When a muscle is asked, by the brain, to contract very forcefully and quickly, it uses and then exhausts its very short-term store of energy called creatine phosphate. You can get about 10 seconds, give or take, from that, going flat out.

From then on, if you try to keep going you need to transition to the next fuel, and that’s called muscle glycogen, a form of carbohydrate stored inside your muscle.

You won’t be able to go quite as hard at that point but it’ll keep you going for a good few minutes until other fuels like fat and carbohydrate from the blood can be taken up by the muscle and used.

Craig Simcox/Stuff Steve Stannard on the treadmill in 2007 when former Olympian Dr Peter Snell was conducting research with Massey University.

McArdle Disease is a rare genetic condition that does not let the sufferer utilise muscle glycogen. So, these people can get through that first 10 second of exercise, then they crawl to a stop for 10 minutes or so before they can get going again in (only) moderate exercise mode.

On one visit to Peter Snell in Dallas, when he was still working as an exercise physiologist, I was invited to a specialist lab there which diagnosed and tested those with McArdle.

A woman I met played softball as a youngster and couldn’t work out why, when batting and made a decent hit, she’d get past first base, but simply couldn’t make second. She had McArdle disease.

Another fellow was a young linebacker who just could not make a touchdown. Needless to say his football career probably stalled as quickly as his running.

The same fellow noted that if he started a fight he’d have to finish it within 10 seconds or he was in big trouble. He’d have to throw the first punches, and hard. No “fight or flight” options for him.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Steve Stannard owns a cafe in Palmerston North and is a former professor of Exercise Physiology at Massey University, holding degrees in agricultural science and human nutrition.

You’d have to have a really good reason to throw the first punch, and realistically, this fellow didn’t really have a choice.

I was thinking about him the other day in relation to recent happenings here in NZ where protests have turned violent.

Some protagonists involved in these protests seem to prepare for violence, talking about getting on the “front line”. Others gate-crash what start as peaceful gatherings with collections of projectiles and stuff to hit others with.

Glenn McConnell/Stuff Police and protesters clash in Wellington during the occupation of Parliament grounds by anti-mandate protesters, in February 2022.

In the vast majority of standoffs both parties do have a choice. If someone strikes first, they are the aggressor.

It’s not the done thing to take an argument from verbal aggression to physical aggression. We like to think in modern civilised society such as Aotearoa that doesn’t happen.

Best case is when nothing physical actually happens despite much bluster and bravado. Arm-waving and spear rattling sans physical violence is how humans have survived for millions of years after all.

But I sense that here in NZ at the moment some groups think it is acceptable to be the aggressor.

We are lucky in NZ that we are permitted to stay on first base. That is, we can “rattle our spears”, puff up our chests, and protest sensibly, all with little consequence. Even when the opposition hasn’t turned up.

But it’s not acceptable, to “throw the spear” or the first punch. Such people need to be dealt by authorities accordingly, and I’m fairly confident here in NZ they will be.