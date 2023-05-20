Manawatū Jets are serving up supersonic entertainment

Mustapha Heron from the Jets muscles his way to the basket in a clash against the Taranaki Airs.

Peter Lampp is a sports commentator and former sports editor based in Manawatū.

OPINION: Our Royal New Zealand Air Force at Ōhakea might not have long-range bombers these days, but the Manawatu Jets basketballers just down the road have a squadron of them.

In last Sunday's game at home, they unleashed 41 three-point bombs and bucketed 14 for a 34 percent hit rate.

Unfortunately, the Franklin Bulls, from onion territory south of Auckland, put up only 24 bombs, but made 10 of them for 41 percent and won the game 93-86.

The Jets have had 262 three-point attempts this season, more than anyone else in the NBL, and have hit the bullseye 84 times for a strike rate of 32.1 percent.

The crowds love it. It's one heck of a skill to apply sidespin and arc the ball to the basket 6.7 metres away. With three import players, up one from the early days, the Americans do most of the bombing, but not all.

When the going got tough on Sunday, Jets coach NatuTaufale subbed on Campbell Scott, an 18-year-old out of Feilding High School, and he immediately got the 3-point itch, slotting three boomers which almost took the roof off.

A myriad of other stats come into it, notably the effects of getting into early foul trouble and scoring inside from the ''paint'' where Franklin dominated 48-26.

When they're shooting for threes, about 68 percent aren't going to hit net so a big body is needed to gobble up rebounds which Franklin had in the form of an immovable object, the 110kg Dominique Kelman-Poto.

When the Jets secure steals though, it's Usain Bolt time, the fast breaks almost as popular as the fast food the fans were scoffing, but way more nutritious.

It's almost as if they have three supersonic guards, even though the 2.06m Danny Pippen II is officially a forward.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Franklin coach Daniel Sokolovsky, always a ball of energy courtside. (File image)

Despite the home loss, the Jets are truckling along better than a year ago, sitting fifth inside the top-6 playoff border with 11 games still to play.

They're pulling the punters. On Sunday when they had to squeeze into their smaller stadium, they had to cap the crowd at 1000, no door sales. They're determined to exceed the 2000 mark when back in the big arena.

By the way, no more than 15 percent of income comes from ticket sales.

On Sunday, when I couldn't see the Jets bombers getting out of this one, my focus diverted to observing the frantic Franklin coach Daniel Sokolovsky, who is also a Breakers' assistant coach. There couldn't have been a more stark contrast than with Jets coach Taufale.

Taufale mostly remained seated and outwardly calm while Sokolovsky, described by Sky's Andrew Mulligan as ''coaching up a storm'', was on his toes throughout, often straying past the red cone limit and being ushered back to his lair by the referees.

Despite the din, he kept bellowing to his Bulls who did their best in the midst of combat to shrug off the verbal barrage and play on.

When the Jets staged their comeback, I contemplated messaging Jets chairman Craig Nash to grab a defibrillator because the visiting coach seemed about to self-immolate.

Chris Symes/photosport Jets coach Natu Taufale, calm personified. (File image)

The crowd mix has changed massively with families and kids more abundant than in yesteryear. There wasn't even widespread dejection when the Jets trailed, nor when they lost.

Had Property Brokers principal Tim Mordaunt not rescued them after the 2021 season when they were broke as usual and five weeks from oblivion, there wouldn't have been any national ball in Palmerston North, probably gone forever.

Just ask where Waikato is now; it's probably Franklin further up State Highway 1 at Pukekohe.

The Jets are bedded in for five years with 20 of Mordaunt's business compadres annually committing $10,000 each towards what is a $700,000 operation. The players' salary cap is $155,000, presumably closely scrutinised, and the Jets have leased two houses for the players.

They're determined to increase the local player ratio to how it was in the 1990s with the Jets players active in schools. Another Feilding youngster they have is 16-year-old Lachlan Crate.

Supplied Manawatū Jets' ring announcer-cum-noise activator, Azania Pekepo, and offspring working The Ballroom.

Last season, Azania Pekepo was pregnant while she walked the sidelines as the ''noise activation'' compere. Now she carries that baby, all ear-muffed up and undaunted while doing her duty revving up the punters as soon as the music kicks off.

On Sunday there were even some older tunes for the seniors.

The NBL is very well served by Sky TV with its basketball bunker at its Mount Wellington base and a massive screen for the commentators there covering every game live.

It was a nice touch to have ''JF'' printed on the Jets' playing suits in memory of recently-deceased Joe Frost who coached Ubix Palmerston North back in the boom days of Tyrone Brown and Willie Burton. Frost's son Tia, a Manukura teacher, is the assistant coach.