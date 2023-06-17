Tough gig as Mike Rogers coordinates Manawatū Turbos from USA eastern seaboard

Mike Rogers in New England Free Jacks' uniform guarding against the chill in Boston.

Peter Lampp is a seasoned sports commentator and former sports editor based in Manawatū.

OPINION: Challenging is how Mike Rogers sums up his transition into being the newest Manawatū Turbos coach.

Boston, Massachusetts, where he is the New England Free Jacks assistant coach, is a long way from Palmerston North as he rolls his eyes over videos of Manawatū club games and the Evergreens XV’s hit-outs.

He also has his Inside Running rugby academy in Mt Maunganui which operates fully staffed.

Rogers' aspirations should find favour with Manawatū diehards. He would anticipate having five to 10 Super Rugby players in coming seasons and most bred in Manawatū.

He estimates the top American teams would be on a par with the lesser four or five NPC sides and with nine Turbos signings in American squads, we'll see how they pan out.

His Free Jacks look to be en route to the finals and Rogers should be in Palmerston North in July.

Backs coach Tai Lavea won't now be joining the Turbos. He received a lucrative offer from his Japanese club which Manawatū couldn't match and will be replaced by a coach from Wellington. Nehe Milner-Skudder will play and help with the backs.

At Boston, Rogers has Turbos centre Taniela Filimone whom he coached in Bay of Plenty, contracted utility back Beaudein Waaka and flanker Slade McDowall, who has fought back from a chronic lower back injury to be the Free Jacks' No 1 openside flanker.

McDowall survived only 55 minutes of Manawatū's opening clash last year and will be backed up by Johnny Galloway and young Elyjah Crosswell while Kia Toa's Wellington under-19s flanker DJ Taoipu might also be on the radar.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Taniela Filimone fends off Northland’s Noah Cooper while playing for the Turbos in 2021.

In the loose forwards, there are Hurricanes Brayden Iose, maybe the world's fastest No 8, TK Howden and Tyler Laubscher whose knee injury is progressing after rehabilitation at the Canes.

It's unusual that Rogers finds himself inheriting 27 contracted players. But instead of being restricted to a skeleton squad of 28, as Peter Russell was last year, Rogers will have the luxury of 34 or 35, so he can train 15 on 15. While realistic about his first year, he's determined to be competitive.

Manawatū will probably miss their two hot wings from last year, Tima Fainga'anuku (Tonga) and Ed Fidow (Samoa), who might be at the World Cup. Fa'ainganuku though, wasn't in the 35 named in the Tongan squad this week.

Wing Te Rangatira Waitokia (playing for Atlanta) returns after two years away. With him will be Feilding fullback Drew Wild who is with the Houston Sabercats while 29-year-old Jason Emery returns from New York and James Tofa is back from France although he has not been seen or signed yet. Skilful Fijian 20s centre Waqa Nalaga is contracted as is Feilding midfielder Kyle Brown.

Also in the backs are Hurricane Brett Cameron and future star first-five Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, with Old Boys-Marist's Kegan Christian-Goss in his second year.

The good news is that last season's No 1 halfback Luke Campbell (New Orleans) is returning, but not Logan Henry who is with Wellington. Jordi Viljoen will be the backup No 9 and the third halfback will be on a training contract.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Halfback Luke Campbell at training.

Once Veikoso Poloniati left for Racing Metro 92 in Paris, the Turbos needed a bulky lock and Rogers is negotiating with an experienced player. Micaiah Torrance-Read's knee injury was thought to be season-ending, but he should be back alongside young Varsity lock Josh Taula and Mickey Woolliams' foot injury is repairing. Manawatū can't let him escape again.

After 25 Turbos games, tighthead Sean Paranihi (at New Orleans), will be the experienced prop among Flyn Yates, Joe Gavigan, Feleti Sae-Taófo'ou, NZ under-20s prop Malakai Ngatai-Hala (not contracted) and Darius Mafile'o who, despite his 145kg, Rogers sees as a Ben Tameifuna type.

Soldier Leif Schwencke will be the senior hooker alongside the NZ 20s duo of Vernon Bason and Raymond Tuputupu. Bason's brother, Mosese, the strapping Feilding High School No 8, has already turned down the Highlanders and was this week being courted in Christchurch. His rise to NPC rugby would be shorter alongside his brother in Manawatū.

Coaching movements

We hear former Turbos coach Dave Rennie could have taken up the Blues coaching job had he wanted it, although he'd earlier committed himself to Kobe Steelers in Japan.

There he'll be joined by Manawatu's NZ under-20s' forwards coach Wesley Clarke as defence coach for two years.

The Blues position comes under the most heat because of the proximity of the national media outlets. Even tough diamond Frank Oliver couldn't wait to get out of the place because of the scrutiny.

Vern Cotter might pick up that job. Another former Manawatū coach, Jason O'Halloran, is back from Japan and was attack coach with Cotter with Scotland. Maybe he would be a fit up there.