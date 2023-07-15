Billy didn't beat around the bush

Billy Bush and Manawatū prop Kent Lambert on an aircraft with the 1976 All Blacks in South Africa.

Peter Lampp is an experienced sports commentator and former sports editor based in Palmerston North.

OPINION: When 400 people turned up at the Belfast Rugby Club in Christchurch recently for the launch of Billy Bush, the biography, 250 copies were snapped up.

That's a phenomenal strike rate and the 20 or so All Blacks there included Grizz Wyllie who Billy didn't spare from criticism in his book.

It's unusual for an old prop who played his last All Blacks' game in 1979 to have his life story published at the age of 74. It's not something publishers would've chased.

Good on Billy because he has brought back the old times when rugby was rugby.

His story was written years ago by a friend, Kevin Hickman, a founder of Ryman Healthcare. Friends in Christchurch showed the manuscript to journalist Phil Gifford who swung it by Upstart and it gained traction.

Bush took Manawatū prop Gary Nesdale under his wing when he was with Culverden in North Canterbury.

supplied Vernon Bason getting rare minutes with the New Zealand under-20 team in South Africa.

Bush pulls no punches about the punch-ups of yesteryear. When new to Canterbury, he once socked All Black prop Alister Hopkinson who chased him around the field bellowing, roughly translated, “you bleak bathplug, I'll bloody get you”.

His upbringing was in the eastern Bay of Plenty backblocks as one of 17 children, and he had early disdain for rugby, preferring swimming. He left Whakatāne High School with a PhD, a ''post-hole digger's” degree.

The NZ Rugby Union got his name wrong. It wasn't Billy Bush. Billy was his cousin but it stuck thanks to workmates in Whangarei. His real name is on the book's cover, Kingiita Ngahere (Bush) Te Pohe.

The book is big on Māoridom and their rugby and is worth reading twice. Billy once went all extreme and suggested the Māori All Blacks should play in the World Cup. But he does say Māori shouldn't carry their “heritage around as a racial chip on your shoulder”.

“What stays on tour” doesn't apply to Bush, and he went on plenty, including coping with cheating South African referees in 1976. He doesn't spare rugby chairman Russ Thomas who he blames for Buck Shelford's demise because Shelford took the NZ Māori team off the field in Rodez, France, in 1988. By mid-1990 Buck was gone.

Upstart's next rugby book is by coach Wayne Smith, due out by Christmas.

supplied Manawatū hooker Vernon Bason in lineout duties against the Australian under-20s in South Africa.

Smith's new “performance coach” role with NZ Rugby is supposedly as a patriarch to Scott Roberston. Let's hope they let Razor be himself.

Bason used sparingly

That Manawatū hooker Vernon Bason is one for the future is what the New Zealand under-20 coaches in South Africa must have been thinking too.

After four games at the world championships, Bason was given only 13 minutes against Japan, which understandably tried his patience, and a measly15 minutes against Australia.

Manawatū's other young hooker, Raymond Tuputupu, was also there, but the top spot was given to Jack Taylor who had been part of the Highlanders' squad.

Bason though is only 18 and will be back with the team next year. He and his brother, Mosese, the No 8 and captain of the Feilding High School First XV, are in the Hurricanes' sights. Mosese, despite overtures from many unions, is sticking with Manawatū and both will train in Wellington with the Hurricanes next year and on Thursdays in Manawatū. Mosese will also be doing Victoria University studies.

Their parentage means they're eligible to play for New Zealand, Tonga or Scotland.

supplied The blow-up between the Manawatū Jets and Saints last Saturday.

Beefy bullies win

A basketball blowup last Saturday when the Saints downed the Manawatū Jets at Wellington decided the game.

Saints were probably still aggrieved by their loss to the Jets two weeks previously.

Early in Saturday's game, Jets guard Javion Blake was flattened by Ken Tuffin in what a commentator described as ''the biggest collision seen in the NBL this season''.

It backfired on the Jets because Tuffin stayed on court and an aggrieved Jets coach Natu Taufale was slammed with a technical foul.

Later, the Jets' Danny Pippen was ejected from the game after throwing an arm in retaliation towards Saints big man, former Jet Taane Samuel.

A text message immediately burst through to me: ''This is thuggery; start writing''.

supplied Saints forward Taane Manuel celebrating the departure of Jets player Danny Pippen last Saturday.

The brouhaha would've burned itself out had Samuel stayed away and not come in to chase Pippen.

Samuel should've been ejected too because he threw the first ''punch'', but copped only a technical foul and marched like a bully down the court waving to the crowd.

When interviewed at halftime, Samuel supplied this drivel; ''These brothers think they're hard bro. It's crazy.''

Pippen was fined but got to play a day later in the loss to Canterbury Rams.

The Jets laid a complaint, Samuel pleaded guilty on three counts, was fined and suspended for one game. It won't bring the game back which Saints ran away with 123-92.