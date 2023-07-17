Research without results a waste of time and money

There is little to show for $40 million worth of Health Research Council funded projects at Auckland University, with no results filed. (File image)

Steve Stannard is a former Massey University academic and small business owner in Palmerston North.

OPINION: A core role of an academic is to undertake research in a particular discipline, issue, or topic to produce cutting-edge knowledge.

In theory, it enables a scholar to disseminate that new knowledge to their students and the wider community.

Most academic research requires a bit of funding. Whether it be to pay for some travel, lab equipment, human assistance, or just photocopying.

If that research is really involved, and takes the academic away from their normal teaching and administration duties, then research money is needed to off-set their salary, so ideally, another person can be paid to take on those duties. That’s the theory anyway.

In practice, any research money is hard to get, and research money which pays for academic time is like gold. Most NZ-based funders (of research) are loath to pay for academic time, either because they don’t have the money or they think, erroneously, that academics are public servants and should provide their time for free.

Health-related research is very costly due to the equipment, consumables and access required. So, it’s not unusual that a small-sized health-related piece of research might cost many hundreds of thousands of dollars. Often, it’s in the millions.

The most important funding body for health research in NZ is the Health Research Council (HRC). Being awarded an HRC Research Grant is a prestigious achievement because they are extremely competitive, and more importantly, they are quite happy to pay for an academic’s time plus overheads.

Thus, universities love academics who get HRC grants because someone else is paying that academic salary, for a while at least.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Steve Stannard owns a cafe in Palmerston North and is a former professor of Exercise Physiology at Massey University, holding degrees in agricultural science and human nutrition.

During my tenure at university I spent many hours writing grant applications to the Health Research Council. Once per year, you’d gird your loins and write another grant when you knew you only had less than a 10% chance of getting some dough.

These applications would take weeks of careful writing then tuning by the ever-smiling institutional research service before submission. It was a huge team effort which would inevitably come to naught. But you did these things once a year, because it was expected of you in your job.

I was successful once as lead researcher in a small project, and a bit-player in a couple of other bigger ones. But the hours put into writing these grants were miniscule compared to any money you’d receive to off-set your salary from the successful ones. Thinking purely cost-benefit, it was probably a complete waste of time.

On the other hand, a select few established NZ academics seemed to be able to get an HRC grant every second year, so they’ve ridden the grant gravy train through much of their careers.

To an envious outsider looking in, it seemed like a bit of a club, in part related to which university you worked at.

I was very disappointed to read of a recent Auckland University study reporting that “13% of the HRC projects and programmes from 2006 to 2014 ($40 million worth) have not contributed to the healthcare evidence as their results remain unknown”.

In other words, there was a lot of publicly-funded research performed but no-one is party to what that research discovered. In fact, without any reported results, there is no evidence that the research was performed at all.

You see, dissemination of research, usually through publication in a recognised journal, is the end-point of a research project.

In fact, for academic research in most health-related disciplines, there is no other output. Put simply, unless you tell other people what you’ve done, then the whole research effort has been a complete waste of time and money.

These days it’s not hard to get a study published somewhere so that it can be read by others, so there are few excuses.

Further, to not report or publish after being granted public money is denying other researchers the opportunity to contribute to the good of the country’s health.

Those researchers who were awarded part of that $40m and did not report any results should not receive HRC money again, unless they can provide a suitable explanation.

Perhaps they think that end goal is just getting the grant and the money. A bit like an athlete who thinks their end goal is selection to go to the Games, rather than how they perform there.

Let’s hope things have changed at the Health Research Council in the last few years, and they are now going for gold instead of just participation.