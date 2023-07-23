Matariki stands for kotahitanga and unity

Tyra Ruruku and her Te Piringa colleagues enjoying the vibe at the Puanga Twilight Festival in Palmerston North. Te Piringa is a kapa haka group made up of students from Freyberg High School, Palmerston North Boys’ and Girls’ high schools, Mana Tamariki and Te Wharekura o Manawatū.

Matariki Taonui is an aspiring writer and year 9 student at Palmerston North Girls’ High School.

OPINION: Last year, the inspirational former Prime Minister Jacinda Adern launched the first Matariki New Year Public Holiday.

This year I attended the Matariki and Puanga festival in Palmerston North. This was a wonderful event attended by peoples from many cultures and backgrounds.

I encourage everyone to support the Matariki holiday as an important event promoting kotahitanga, unity, in our beautiful country Aotearoa New Zealand. Firstly, because many cultures and countries around the world celebrate the constellation, we call Matariki.

The oldest oral traditions come from the Indigenous Australian community. They have hundreds of different language groups with many names and traditions.

One from the Wurundjeri people of southeast Australia calls the Matariki stars the Karatgurk sisters. The legend says the sisters are keepers of fire gifted to humans on earth.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Keita Barker-Wharehinga, 3, and her mum beside the light box representing the star, Puanga. Rangitane use this star for orientation and to welcome the new year because the star of Matariki is not always visible from Manawatū.

In China, Matariki is called Mao. Dating over 4000 years ago this is the oldest written record of the constellation in the world. Mao depicts the mane on the head of a great white tiger racing across the heavens.

Indian astrology names the star group, the Nakshatra. Like some of the Aboriginal traditions, they are the children of the God of Fire Agni, and the source of fire humans use today.

The constellation also has many traditions in the Muslim world. One of the most common is the name of the constellation, Soraya which is used as a female name across the Middle East.

The Matariki stars were also known across Europe in Celtic, Scandinavian, and East European astrology. The most well-known is from Greek mythology, where Matariki is called the Pleiades, the seven daughters of the titan Atlas whom Zeus turned into stars to protect them from the predatory hunter Orion.

Kathryn George/Stuff The story of Matariki, its meaning and its purpose.

Matariki is known in many other cultures. Too many to quote all, they include all of Africa, the Indigenous Peoples of North, Central and South America, and in Southeast Asia like Japan, Thailand, Malaya, and the Philippines.

Each acknowledges Matariki in distinctive, unique traditions. Many peoples from these cultures now live in Aotearoa. As a public holiday, the inclusiveness of Matariki as a national festival reflects the cultural diversity of our country.

Secondly, Aotearoa is located in Te Moananui a Kiwa (the great Pacific Ocean) where Matariki is the New Year star for all island nations. In Samoa, the star group is called Matali’i; in Tonga, Niue, Tuvalu, Tokelau and Rotuma Mataliki; and in Rarotonga Matariki just like Aotearoa.

Celebrating Matariki acknowledges our heritage in Polynesia and the connection with Pasifika communities that have settled in Aotearoa.

Supplied Matariki Taonui is a Year 9 student at Palmerston North Girls’ High School.

Bringing this together, the traditional Māori Matariki holiday commemorates the Indigenous New Year, remembers and honours ancestors who have passed on, celebrates current generations, respects all cultures, and looks to the future of our young people.

This is important. We live in a time where adults debate the politics of Māori and Pākehā and Te Tiriti o Waitangi sometimes angrily.

We also know that our history has not always treated Māori, Pasifika, Asian, Muslim, and other immigrant communities very well.

The Matariki holiday allows us to step away from that for one day to celebrate the common heritage and progress of all peoples in Aotearoa New Zealand.

In this way, families, friends, communities from all walks of life strengthen the unity of Aotearoa. This is especially important for young people of my generation because we have less hang-ups and baggage about each other, and we are the leaders of tomorrow.

Ko Matariki ahau, my name is Matariki, and I stand for kotahitanga and unity. Nō reira, nāhaku noa, ka aroha Aotearoa. Tēnā tātou katoa.

Matariki Taonui is a Year 9 student at Palmerston North Girls’ High School. She has published two short stories and this year won prizes for wearable arts, poetry and essay writing at the Manawatū Secondary Schools Pasifika Polyfusion Festival.