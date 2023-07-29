Foxton's racing club still alive and kicking

Foxton Racing Club hierarchy, from left, Steve and Carol Kupa and one of the vice presidents, George Samson.

OPINION: Floods and fires haven't done the long-established Foxton Racing Club any favours.

But they have far from drowned or extinguished the 154-year-old club with its sandy all-weather track, and it wouldn't take a lot of scrubbing-up for the club to host race days again.

It would though take extreme benevolence from NZ Thoroughbred Racing to allocate races at the expense of another club.

Foxton hasn’t made formal application yet and ''will apply sometime'' if you ask president Steve Kupa. The club remain optimistic because they regard the track as the best surface in Central Districts and the basic infrastructure remains intact.

They say any meeting washed out elsewhere could be moved to Foxton at short notice and many nostalgic racing folk would love that.

Peter Lampp/Supplied Trials day at Foxton.

Hark back to November 2011 when the club caretaker was imprisoned after burning down a grandstand and stables. There hasn't been a race meeting there since.

At the back entrance, someone else more recently razed their gap hut, which has since been replaced.

Then in August last year the floods which inundated the west coast sandbelt meant three trials meetings, which each bring in $10,000 to $15,000, were lost and the adjacent equestrian arena became a lake, all costing the club $45,000 in vital income.

Despite that, Kupa and his administrator wife Carol are predicting a small profit for the past year. The Kupas trained horses at Foxton from 1997 to 2013 with their best a fractious gelding named Gold Seeker, which was infamous for bucking off every jockey. He won six races.

Peter Lampp/Supplied Foxton's all-weather main straight.

Aside from one derelict old grandstand, Foxton appears like a working country racecourse, just needing upgrades to the announcer's and judge's boxes and two watch towers.

To build a new grandstand would have cost $1.5 million in 2011, money the club didn't have even with the insurance payouts from the fires. There's a members' stand with offices and facilities for jockeys which suffice for trials meetings.

Foxton is the No 1 trials course for Central Districts. Last year they ran 13 trials and two jump-outs and this year they're on track to equal that.

When the new artificial track was laid at Awapuni it was thought trials would go there, but that has yet to take off. Not every horse is suited to artificial track and the Foxton people will argue their sandy track is softer, even suggesting artificials are almost ''hard-and-fast'' and that Foxton's is a better option in winter.

Recently they had 99 horses trialling in 15 heats and in the past have had up to 29 heats with eight horses per heat. Trainers bring horses from as far as Cambridge in the winter.

Peter Lampp/Supplied Today's main grandstand at the Foxton Racing Club

Foxton previously ran seven race days a year. In the past 60 years, they were never given summer meetings even though at Christmas the population of Foxton Beach swells by about 3000 people.

After the arsons, the committee procrastinated and sent their big meetings to Whanganui and Waverley, just as Levin still does to Ōtaki.

That gave the national body the perfect excuse to say Foxton was out of business.

Foxton did approach the ManawatŪ Racing club in the early 2000s about a joint venture, but couldn't see the value and didn't progress it.

The course was set up under the Foxton Racecourse Act 1869 with the property only to be used for the benefit of racing in Manawatū. The club is overseen by a three-member self-electing board of trustees and has the right to negotiate long-term leases.

Each morning from 5.30am the course has up to a dozen trainers paying fees for track work with 25 to 45 horses in work each day. The trials though are the club's primary income.

Peter Lampp/Supplied Foxton's proud racecourse from on high.

The famous Castletown was trained at Foxton by Paddy Busuttin and Carol Kupa remembers plaiting Castletown's tail for all three Wellington Cup wins before he went on to earn $2.46 million. The Castletown Stakes are now held at Whanganui with many of the 120 Foxton members always there to support it.

The now famous trainer in Australia, Chris Waller, who trained wondermare Winx, started at Foxton as a schoolboy stablehand. He departed Foxton for Australia in 2000.

The club has other eclectic sources of income. Each year they sell hay bales and haylage, derive rental from the Menz Shed which is under the old grandstand, from the arena used by the CD Equestrian Society, from the old tote building used by Ministry of Justice community service workers (who replaced the old running rail), from a monthly market which attracts up to 600 carloads and from the motorhome caravan park.

The club also has unused land which could be sold and developed if necessary.

The only employee is caretaker Matthew Murray who has taken over from illustrious jockey Darryl Bradley. The rest are volunteers.