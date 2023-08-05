One unsubstantiated adjective threw negative slant on visit by Spain

Esther Gonzalez of Spain and Yui Hasegawa of Japan compete for the ball during their FIFA World Cup Group C match.

OPINION: Spain's soccer players would've been better off staying a few more days in provincial Palmerston North.

When Massey University was their World Cup training base, they beat Costa Rica and Zambia, but once they headed to Wellington and trained at Newtown Park, it all went bung as they were hammered 4-0 by the Japanese armada. Karma perhaps.

The use of one throwaway word, ''bored'', in conjunction with their stay in Palmerston North, by one of their journalists tarnished Spain's three-week stay. It put proud Palmerstonians under supercilious siege from the rest of the country, so we happily bade them adios.

It's not clear who was bored; the players, families or more likely the accompanying media mob, but it did more slanderous harm to Palmerston North.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Players of Spain pose for a team photo prior to their match against Japan.

TV jokers jumped on it in juvenile, condescending fashion when they should've chased down the ESPN wallah who flippantly did the damage and who was in the country.

Spain's total focus had been the World Cup, not sightseeing in mid-winter, and to do the bare minimum publicly aside from the welcome to the city, where they arrived a half hour late. The players were seen around town and had only one open training session, for 200 people from clubs and schools.

They otherwise didn't want company when they trained. The Sports Institute was screened off to shield them from who knows what.

They trained each day either from 11.30am to 1.30pm or 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by a press conference of a maximum 15 minutes. None of which paid off on Monday as they were toothless up front when Japan needed only 23 percent of possession to skewer them.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images A Spain fan shows her support at Wellington Regional Stadium.

To vary their days, the Spaniards might have visited schools or accompanied the Spanish TV crew to the Feilding Saleyards to take in some rural whiffs.

Those on the periphery of Spain's stay say they didn't find the experience all that enjoyable.

Seventeen players did partake of the Rugby Museum, Palmerston North's No 1 spot for overseas visitors. It was only a five-minute walk from the Spaniards' hostelry at the Copthorne on Ferguson which they had all to themselves.

A day later in strolled seven Spanish journalists, one of whom was probably complicit in writing the offensive word.

In summer, 85 percent of museum visitors come from overseas and this year alone they've come from 41 nations. While tourist buses motor to Rotorua and Taupo, travellers making their own way change course from State Highway 1 just to visit the museum.

I was there recently when a French couple diverted to experience some Kiwi culture. They were from Lyon and weren't rugby people; they followed the Olympique Lyonnais soccer team.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Spanish footballers during their sole public training session on July 18.

The ESPN reporter who belittled Palmy, Englishman Sam Marsden, apparently from the very humble haven of Halifax, did not reveal that when Spain played in the Euro Cup in England last year, they chose to stay in Marlow, a tiddler town of only 14,000 somewhere in Buckinghamshire.

It's easy to fire cheap shots about any city and feed the trolling nasties who love to give Palmy a bad rap. One positive is that the ensuing claptrap might put off emigres from settling in our city which is already big enough, now approaching 100,000 inhabitants.

Marsden claimed he used ''reliable sources''. One might have been another journalist, Sandra Riquelme, who scribbles for a Madrid sports website. She too was in Palmy and seemed to have a snitcher about it, writing how the other teams were staying in the bigger cities.

Translated, she wrote that Palmerston (with no North attached) is ''full of motels and fast-food establishments, their houses are '’low’ and it is very difficult to find someone in the street after 5pm''.

The Marsden critter retweeted this stuff.

Warwick Smith/Stuff School children watch the Spanish team train at the Rugby Institute at Massey University’s Palmerston North campus.

Spain surely chose Palmy to keep the players off the streets after 5pm. They were there to prepare to win games, not to get sozzled on sangria after hours.

Anyway, there were always hundreds of ''someones'' just over the road from the Copthorne at Pak’N Save if they were lonely.

Word has it that the day before the team departed for Wellington, the players were full of voice at a karaoke place. And they left town only one day before scheduled. When they flew back from Auckland on July 14, Riquelme wrote that ''it was like exchanging water for wine'', whatever that meant.

At least Massey profited from FIFA's coffers with a $350,000 sand-carpeted turf and new LED lighting on all three Institute fields.

By the way, the Swedish team trained at the NZCIS complex at Trentham and while they visited downtown Wellington, were quoted as finding it “a little bit quiet''. One day their security screen blew away; imagine the uproar had that happened in Palmy.