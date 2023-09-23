Media feeding said to be a chore for All Blacks

All Blacks coach Ian Foster speaks to media following a training session at Stade Jacques-Chaban-Delmas on September 18.

Peter Lampp is an experienced sports commentator and former sports editor based in Manawatū.

OPINION: Those on the ground at the World Cup in France suggest the All Blacks have restricted media access to the basic level and consequently must be distancing themselves further from their fans.

Surely they haven't retreated into a laager mentality already, only two games in.

No surprise, though, there's been a sameness about the entire media coverage from France, from press to online to radio to television.

An All Blacks team has upwards of seven managers including two ''media managers'' which we often characterise as ''media preventioners''. It's likely the access is dictated by team manager Darren Shand in concert with head coach Ian Foster and enacted through their ''communications'' people, former journalists Jo Malcolm and Matt Manukia.

No doubt Foster still bears scars from the fallout when he was almost sacked last year. Malcolm cancelled Foster's press conference after the series loss to Ireland to prevent him from being ''a punching bag for the media''.

Let's hope the more affable Razor Robertson will lighten things up when he takes over as coach next year.

In previous times, players and coaches divided themselves between the various media so the same piffle wasn't disseminated by everyone.

As usual, there's only a small group of travelling New Zealand media in France. In my time on such tours, journalists from other countries might have been shunned by the All Blacks, but not the Kiwis.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images All Blacks coach Ian Foster speaks to media before the All Blacks depart for the Rugby World Cup on August 18.

Coaches then were happy to occasionally sit down one-on-one, but none of that now it seems, not even sit-downs in small groups.

The public might adopt a who-cares attitude to this, but the media are the conduit to the fans in a game clearly struggling at home. In France, the only access now is formal top-table press conferences where journos are lucky to get in one question and the players don't open up, unless it's Dane Coles.

Again harking back, we would wait until press conferences had expired and then jump in for a quick chat for a fresh angle. No chance now; they've exited by the side door; no compelling interviews either.

This is a coach and All Blacks who need all the friends they can get with a cattle-stop looming in the form of a scary quarterfinal against guys in green.

NZ Rugby now has its own in-house digital platform, NZR+, which gets unlimited access, but is hardly likely to provide critical or objective content. It is sold as ''enabling fans to get closer to its teams through exclusive, behind-the-scenes content''.

►Meanwhile, other Manawatū informants in France have said the wind in Toulouse was a welcome relief from the heat, quite a contrast to our recent ravaging gale-force winds.

►When the All Blacks played Namibia, people were attempting to steal the match balls, and one succeeded. It was hidden under a seat in front of one of my spies, shades of the rugby league test in Palmerston North in 1993 when all balls kicked into the crowd were nicked.

►French stadiums open three hours early with food trucks, beer tents and bands playing. The game almost becomes a bonus.

►This comment about tourists at the World Cup came from another acquaintance: “Coming around a hairpin bend to find a moron has stopped on the road to take a photo of a bloody sheep; doesn't do the blood pressure any good.”

Supplied Stolen ball from the All Blacks-versus-Namibia game, hidden in a row of seats in front of a Manawatū fan in France.

Wahs visit the Bronx

A son has warned me that my long affection for the Brisbane Broncos will be treasonous this weekend when they play the Warriors and that it might be wise to keep it quiet.

Well, it has given me a foot in both camps and anyway, there are Kiwis in both and Aussie venues are always awash with New Zealand fans.

Don't forget the Warriors are a hybrid team of Kiwis and Aussies.

Suncorp though will be almost as hostile as Mt Smart was for the Newcastle Knights who, by the way, have a deal with Palmerston North Boys' High School 1st XV back, Ryder Crosswell.

The Warriors did traffic the lightning Reece Walsh back to Brisbane who have had a week off and the Wahs must subdue Adam Reynolds and the NRL's best forward, Payne Haas.

Fiji calls

With young Turbos backs Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula and Waqa Nalaga signing to play Super Rugby for Fijian Drua, they'll probably forfeit their New Zealand pathway, but can still play NPC rugby for Manawatū.

Armstrong-Ravula turned down a three-year deal with the Hurricanes who already have Brett Cameron, Aiden Morgan, Harry Godfrey and Ruben Love chasing the 10 jersey.

It's probably no coincidence that recent Manawatū forwards coach, Greg Fleming, works for the Drua in Nadi and was with both players with the Fijian 20s in South Africa this year.

Queensland-raised Armstrong-Ravula could have opted for five countries. His father is Fijian-Kiwi and his mother is Tongan-Samoan.