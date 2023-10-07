Turbos coach has survival strategy if Manawatu board concurs

Turbos coach Mike Rogers looks on during the round 4 NPC match between Manawatū and Northland at Central Energy Trust Arena in Palmerston North.

Peter Lampp is an experienced sports commentator and former sports editor based in Palmerston North.

OPINION: It seems the only way for the Manawatū Turbos to escape their current malaise might be coach Mike Rogers' three-year plan.

He'll present it to the Manawatū Rugby Union board on October 11 and their reaction could be a traffic light to the future, green or red.

Even though he has been the coach on-site for only four months, as far as Rogers is concerned it could be a crossroads for him.

His plan appears similar to that which he has admired at the Penrith Panthers and Brisbane Broncos in the NRL, developing local players long-term through their academies.

In the short term though, gaps in the Turbos frontline will have to be filled with outside men, so obvious after this year's thumpings. But the ultimate is to build a Manawatū-bred system loaded with Super Rugby players.

He wants a Manawatū academy team playing under-20 sides in February and under-19 and Evergreens teams helping strengthen club rugby.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Rogers is eager to improve the pathways of junior players in Manawatū into the top grade.

After last year's annoying exodus of young talent to Hawke's Bay and the South Island when the drafting gate was left open, many would argue there hasn't been a system or a plan.

Rogers wants to stay in the job, but we guess he wants to work in a professional environment, continued in sync with the Hurricanes but not one resembling a Heartland union's.

That requires amicable cohesion with the union office under chief executive Andrea Jackson. That office has had high staff turnover and communications still isn't its best suit.

Should things come to a head and Manawatū lose a third Turbos coach after endemic friction between the administration and the team, who work in adjacent buildings in Waldegrave St, it would surely set off an eruption.

It takes a new coach more than a year to analyse how Manawatū works, or doesn't, and funding is always tight.

When Rogers was appointed, chairman Tim Myers said he ''was head and shoulders'' above the 40 candidates, so must be worth keeping despite another disappointing season.

Coach Jeremy Cotter departed under the watch of chief executive Shannon Paku following a strained relationship and review. Peter Russell, the NPC's most experienced coach, exited under Jackson and ditto.

Rogers was appointed so late he inherited 27 players and boosted them with Major League Rugby reinforcements from America. Team line-ups changed for every game, it appears, because of injuries, players not up to it, crooked lineout throwing, a few with bad attitudes and a budget balancing act when it came to replacement players.

Last year after young players were poached from under Manawatū noses, the then performance manager, Fusi Feaunati, identified the talent lying unattached and Jackson signed them.

Only problem, they were given two-year deals instead of one and with a new coach coming, it was way too generous for young players on the fringes, most not going anywhere else and with money tight.

Russell was said to have quipped that they'd signed a team of colts, which was how it panned out.

For a few, their punctuality has been so poor they didn't even turn up to a post-season swill on time.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Terrell Peita celebrates his try during the upset victory over Auckland at Eden Park.

The influx of so-called ''Americans'' might not have been popular with everyone, but utility back Beaudein Waaka, lock Johan Momsen, hooker Andrew Quattrin and maybe lock Stan van den Hoven and halfback John Poland, earned their keep.

Waaka was the team's best attacking back and the loose trio of Brayden Iose, under huge burden as captain, workhorse TK Howden and flanker Slade McDowall played huge minutes with a creaking tight five. Iose and Howden had to do all the ball-carrying.

The team was under-powered. The local talent is young and the defence which held up in the early games fell away in 2022 fashion, so much so the confidence was shot when it came to the last gallop against Southland.

In an ideal world the Turbos will need 10 players next year including hairy-legged loosehead and tighthead props alongside young props Joe Gavigan, Flyn Yates and Malakai Hala-Ngatai, while industrious lock Micaiah Torrance-Read should be back from injury.

Yates (Kamaishi) and Waaka (Mazda) will play in Japan in the off-season. Players with Super sides will be Ofa Tauatevalu, who gets the opportunity to lift his physicality with Moana Pasifika, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula with Fijian Drua and halfback Jordi Viljoen, lock Josh Taula and hooker Venon Bason with the Hurricanes.

Taula starred in the miracle win over Auckland, but after that personal issues ruled him out.

Some players are past their best but there should be room for locals Kyle Brown, James Tofa, Johnny Galloway and Julian Goerke.

Academy manager Lifeimi Mafi has signed four players from NZ schools teams – prop Logan Wallace, first-five Liam O'Connor and No 8 Mosese Bason. Also coming is NZ Schools' halfback Jai Tamati who wanted a change from Rotorua and a welding apprenticeship.