Himatangi surf lifesavers had their moments in the national sun

Palmerston North sweep Con Fraser looking for his crew after a wipe-out at Whangamata in 1982.

Peter Lampp is a seasoned sports commentator and former sports editor based in Manawatū.

OPINION: Ian Ferguson turned out to be the most eminent member of the Palmerston North Surf Lifesaving Club which is celebrating its 75th year, a year late thanks to the intrusion of Covid-19.

Ferguson went on to be an Olympic Games gold medallist four times and now lives in Sandy Bay north of Whangarei.

He cut his teeth at Himatangi Beach, is a life member of the club and was a repeat national champion and New Zealand surf lifesaving rep between 1970 and 1972, as a teenager. He never failed to honour his patrolling obligations to the club.

Ferguson began with surf aged 14 from 1966 and was competing at Himatangi 10 years later while at Victoria University.

When he was at the club it rated among the country's best, had its own bus and competed in everything.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Ex Olympic kayaker Ian Ferguson cut his teeth in the surf of Himatangi Beach. (File image)

While the Palmerston North club these days is rebuilding and the senior programme is inactive in competitions now, in 1974 with Ferguson in their midst they won the national championships at Warrington Beach near Dunedin.

The first Palmerston North women competitors were part of that winning club team. Their rickety bus broke down coming home and everyone had to hitch-hike to catch the ferry at Christchurch and then hitched home from Wellington.

Now the future of the club is in rebuilding the juniors’ section, not easy when young people have countless options such as surfing the internet and fewer can swim than ever.

But hark back to the late 1880s when Himatangi Beach was nothing but a coastal highway. Not until 1947 was a road built to the beach, although there was a speedway track on the northern side of the Kaikokopu Stream.

Supplied The Palmerston North surfboat crew on the way to winning the Hawke's Bay championships at Waimarama.

The first beach patrol at Himatangi was in October 1947 and no-one has ever been lost while swimming between the flags.

The club entered its first competition in 1949 with a four-man R & R (Rescue and Resuscitation) team at a Foxton Beach carnival.

After the Ferguson era, the club became known nationally for its surfboat crews and, from 1973 to 2013, life member Con Fraser was the sweep steering the boats. He joined the club in 1968 and is the longest-serving active member.

In 1973-74, they won two bronze medals at the nationals at Waimarama in Hawke's Bay and the club didn't look back for two decades.

At that time, surfboat competitions were prestigious and around the 1990s Palmerston North crews were almost unbeatable, most of them rugby players.

Supplied After training on Centennial Lagoon, from left are Steven Hall, Tony Genet, Lee Yates, Graeme Kemp and, in front, Con Fraser.

In the 1960s and 1970s Palmerston North had its own rugby team which played other surf club teams.

Things got really rolling in 1988 when the Palmerston North crew of Lee Yates, Graeme Kemp, Tony Genet, Manawatū rugby rep Steven Hall and Fraser (sweep) won silver at the nationals at Orewa.

They did a lot of high-intensity training on flat water which took them to success the following year. They won trials at Mt Maunganui before going on to beat the Aussies in a test at Taylor's Mistake (Christchurch).

In 1991, Palmerston North had the New Zealand gold-medal champion crew when the B team beat the A crew in the nationals at Gisborne. The victorious B crew were Mark Woolford, Jason Wilde, Mark Salmond, Scott Barry and Wayne Urbahn (sweep).

That year, a combined crew of Yates, Woolford, Barry, Wilde and Fraser entered the Australian championships at Perth and reached the quarterfinals where they were a threat to the Australians. However, the Fremantle Doctor wind came in and the boat was hit twice on the shore break by big waves which filled the boat with water.

Yates went on to represent New Zealand and became the national coach.

Supplied The famous day the Palmerston North B crew won the surfboat race at the nationals in Gisborne. From left, Mark Salmond, Mark Woolford, Wayne Urbahn, Jason Wilde and Scott Barry.

As recently as 2003, Palmerston North men Jared Fritchley, Paul O'Keefe, Reece Hawkins, Blair Van Stipriaan and Urbahn were in the NZ development team in a new $14,000 boat for the tri-nations at Mt Maunganui.

Over the years, the crews trained anywhere there was water – on the Centennial Lagoon at Hokowhitu (unless weed intervened), on the Manawatū River at Rangiotu and Whirokino, in the army pool at Linton Camp or the Shirriffs Rd lagoon at Longburn. They could also sit on a rapid and row for 10 minutes on the Manawatū River at the end of Albert St.

They would only train at Himatangi Beach on a good day or a patrol day rather than risk broken gear in big breakers.

The club still has two surfboats in storage waiting for the day new crews turn up. In terms of saving lives, surfboats have been replaced by inflatable rescue boats.

There was also an accomplished senior surf canoe crew of Phil Dooney, Aaron McDowell, Mark Grayson and Urbahn.