Sports books stay in the market thanks to devoted publisher

OPINION: Upstart Press in Auckland faithfully churns out sporting books, and for its pre-Christmas season fare the publisher has rolled out two of them: Smithy, and Modern New Zealand Cricket Greats.

Smithy, the biography of rugby’s “professor” from Putāruru, Wayne Smith, evolved after the euphoria of guiding the Black Ferns to the Rugby World Cup last year.

The biographer is Phil Gifford who, like the late Ron Palenski with his 50-plus books, has been far from idle with his 29 volumes.

Such prolific authors must not have succumbed to the repetitive strain injuries that slowed many of us key-tappers, nor heard the call of the golf club. Writing three books was quite enough for me before deciding my preference was to dawdle along scribbling 800 words a week.

Auckland-based former New Zealand Herald journalist Dylan Cleaver hasn’t been idle either. Cricket Greats is his fourth tome following Shane Bond – Looking Back, Brendon McCullum: Inside Twenty20, and the harrowing life story of All Black prop Carl Hayman that he penned earlier this year.

Cleaver is now the editor of a Substack newsletter, The Bounce. A self-confessed cricket obsessive, he played club cricket in Manawatū while his nose was in the books at Massey University. His first love, though, seems to be the vertiginous terraces at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

Earlier this year, Cleaver wrote a Bounce column titled “The unchecked rise and rise of rugby’s ‘super’ coaches”, and discussed in it were Eddie Jones, Ian Foster, Steve Hansen, Graham Henry and Warren Gatland.

More engaging for me was Wayne Smith, as his biography reflects, and had he not been discarded as All Blacks coach by New Zealand Rugby in 2001, he might have merited the “super” halo too.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Smithy is an engaging read, writes Peter Lampp.

There's a quote on the back cover of Smithy that tells a tale. It is from incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson and says: “Smithy is the man who taught me to love rugby.” Let's hope the two of them stay in touch.

There was a time when George Simpkin was considered a coaching guru out of Waikato, and the book reveals how Simpkin didn’t believe Smith would ever make it as a first five-eighth, maybe because Smith hailed from rural South Waikato.

So he ventured to Christchurch and made good out of the Belfast Rugby Club, the same club from which Billy Bush went on to become an All Black, as Bush described in his own recent book.

Smith had a burning desire to succeed and found his fleet feet under the shadow of captain and later coach Grizz Wyllie​. The book is laden with anecdotes of Smith’s time as a player and coach, revealing it was he who was sent to Toulon to recruit Sonny Bill Williams.

Smith also relates how he pushed the Chiefs to recruit Dave Rennie from Manawatū after Warren Gatland hooked up with Wales.

Smithy the book is a healthy 312 pages, but there could’ve been more. It was Smith's idea over a barbecue in early 1996, when he was the Hawke’s Bay chief executive, to merge the Hawke’s Bay and Manawatū teams into the controversial Central Vikings.

A few months later, he resigned to return to coaching while the Vikings lived for two seasons.

We later crossed paths when he was the All Blacks coach in the times when they were based at the Rugby Institute at Massey University. It was there that he enthusiastically worked on video analysis in rugby as a disciple of George Serrallach​ after they met at a sports conference in Melbourne in 1996. Perhaps those tales will feature in a follow-up book.

Meanwhile, Cleaver’s Cricket Greats focuses on New Zealand’s latest golden era from the start of the millennium until the Black Caps won the World Test Championship in 2021.

Each chapter features one player, and my prime interest was on the lesser-known backgrounds of wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling​ and bouncer bowler Neil Wagner​, and also Ross Taylor for his Manawatū connection, even though his biography, Black & White​, is still fresh in the memory.

Supplied The stars on the cover of Dylan Cleaver’s Modern New Zealand Cricket Greats, from left: Stephen Fleming, Tim Southee and Ross Taylor.

Watling came to New Zealand from Durban, South Africa, as a 9-year-old with his mother and told her she was “ruining his life” because kids’ cricket here was played with plastic gear.

Cleaver’s other 11 are Stephen Fleming, Tim Southee, Nathan Astle, Martin Guptill, Daniel Vettori, Shane Bond, Kane Williamson, Brendon McCullum, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Tom Latham.

Four have had full-blown books published – Fleming (2007), Vettori (2008), Bond (2010) and McCullum (2016) – while Southee, Boult, Latham and Guptill have had short biographies published in 2021-22 on an Indian self-publishing platform, as did future great Devon Conway.

Cleaver's reporting transcended most of these players’ careers. This gives the book extra credibility, and his bibliography shows he has researched like fury to encapsulate them all in 254 pages.